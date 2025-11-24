i-PRO Co., Ltd. (formerly Panasonic Security), the video security surveillance and medical imaging product company, has been certified as a 2025 Great Place to Work across all regions where it operates, including Japan, the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and China.

The company says that its certification reflects investment in a safe, inclusive, and empowering workplace culture. Based on employee feedback, the recognition highlights consistent experiences of trust, fairness, and belonging across the company’s global operations. According to this year’s global survey results, 90 per cent of i-PRO employees said they felt welcome when joining the company, while employees across all regions reported a strong sense of fairness and inclusion, regardless of race, gender, or sexual orientation. Some 85 per cent said they take pride in being part of an organization that contributes to society and supports the communities where it operates. Employees also cited flexibility and strong support for well-being as central to what makes working at i-PRO a uniquely positive experience.

What they say

“Earning Great Place to Work certification across all regions shows that our values of being Flexible, Bold, and Trusted are more than words—they are lived and felt globally,” said Masato Nakao, CEO of i-PRO Co., Ltd. “Our people feel safe, welcomed, and supported, and that consistency across cultures is what truly defines i-PRO.” And Dayanna Nunez, Chief Human Resources Officer at i-PRO, added: “This certification demonstrates that the character of i-PRO, defined by our fairness, care, and respect, is universal. Regardless of where they are based, our teams share the same sense of pride and community that drives innovation and collaboration every day.”