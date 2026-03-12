CATEGORIES
Fire

‘Landmark moment’ for building safety in Wales

by Mark Rowe

The Welsh Senedd in Cardiff has passed the Building Safety (Wales) Bill. Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, described it as a landmark moment for building safety in Wales. She said: “This legislation delivers a new building safety regime for residents across Wales, regardless of building type, height or tenure — going further than anything that exists elsewhere in the UK.

“None of this would have been possible without the support and expertise of so many partners. I want to pay particular tribute to the three Welsh Fire and Rescue Services and the many residents and leaseholders who shared their lived experience with us — their voices have shaped this legislation and will continue to matter as we implement it.”

The Bill requires that fire risk assessments are carried out only by ‘competent persons’, with criminal penalties for those who do not comply — addressing a concern raised by the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. The legislation establishes legal responsibilities for those who manage buildings, ending any confusion about who is answerable for building safety risks; and for residents gives routes of redress and a say in matters affecting their homes, with responsibilities for residents supported by guidance.

Some background

After the fatal fire in the tower block in west London in June 2017, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 2 report was published in September 2024. This report set out a review of the causes and circumstances around the tragedy. In July 2025 the Welsh Government published its response.

For the Grenfell Inquiry visit https://webarchive.nationalarchives.gov.uk.

