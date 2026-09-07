Robust UK, a manufacturer of steel doors, has added a fire-rated and smoke-tested double doorset option to its RISER-DOR range.

Now available as double doorsets with up to one hour of fire resistance, RISER-DOR can help to contain the spread of fire and smoke, the makers say.

The product has been independently smoke-tested to the British Standard BS EN 1634-3, for its single and double doors. It’s for use the firm says in commercial, educational and industrial settings. Sitting flush within the wall, the product provides access to electrical wiring, plumbing and HVAC systems, as housed within vertical shafts in multi-storey buildings. Designed to protect against fire and smoke, the product is for service shaft applications requiring the maintaining of compartmentation. Fire-rated to E120 for single doorsets and E60 for double doorsets, RISER-DOR helps preserve the integrity of the service shaft by preventing the passage of fire and smoke between floors, the makers say. Its bi-directional fire performance means it can both contain a fire within the shaft and prevent flames from entering the opening, to support safer evacuation routes, and compliant with Approved Document B.

Rob Mottram, Head of Product and Compliance at Robust UK, pictured, says: “Independent testing of our RISER-DOR now ensures proven protection against the spread of fire and smoke for both single and double doorsets. This latest news means RISER-DOR offers customers a greater choice of doors for applications requiring both fire and smoke protection, while delivering enhanced safety and compliance.”

Made from Magnelis steel, the product comes with a warranty of up to ten years. The material forms a self-healing protective layer on cut edges; and comes with concealed pivot hinges and frames, and minimal visible hardware. A three-point locking system is operated with a T-bar key. Each doorset is made to order to fit specifications and can be polyester powder-coated as standard, finished in any colour. Visit https://www.robust-uk.com/product/riser-dor/.