Robust UK, a manufacturer of steel doors, has launched a security drop bar, for perimeter doors.

It secures the door leaf against the frame using bolted brackets to resist tampering and forced entry from the outside. The makers describe the design as more compact and slimmer for a sleeker look and which cuts out the need for separate padlocks. Multiple locking points can be operated with a single key. This drop bar can be retro-fitted to a door without the need for a full door replacement. The bar can also be installed on single, double and leaf-and-a-half doorsets. A wall-mounted support bracket is available on request to safely store the drop bar when not in use, to reduce trip hazards.

The drop bar is powder-coated yellow as standard, but both the drop bar and bracket can be colour-matched to existing doors, ensuring a consistent appearance while enhancing protection.

Rob Mottram, Head of Product and Compliance, said the product was released in response to the need for enhanced security within a compact design. He said: “The new drop bar system is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing and new doorsets, providing enhanced security and appearance. Its slim and compact design offers a sleeker finish without compromising on strength or performance.”

Visit https://www.robust-uk.com.