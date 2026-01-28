At the European trade body Eurosafe, Mark Brookes has been elected President by a members’ vote. He’s Global Product and Standards Director at the manufacturer Gunnebo Safe Storage.

Eurosafe represents national safe manufacturers’ associations across Europe, founded in Paris in 1988 to develop standards for safes, strongrooms, data cabinets and other secure storage products. Mark, pictured, will lead the association’s strategic direction, working with national member bodies.

He says: “It is such an honour to be elected as President of Eurosafe, representing a significant responsibility and an important opportunity to support national associations at a European level. The role is focused on representation, collaboration and ensuring the industry speaks with a clear and informed voice as requirements for safe storage continue to evolve.”

He also serves as Chair of CEN Technical Committee 263, a technical position for the development and maintenance of European standards for the secure storage of cash, valuables and data media. CEN/TC 263 sets the testing and performance requirements for a range of products, including safes, strongrooms, data cabinets, fire rooms and ATMs. Its work ensures products meet levels of security, fire protection and reliability across European Union and non-EU countries.

Meanwhile, Viktoria Lövberg, Commercial Director at Gunnebo Safe Storage, has been appointed secretary of the Eurosafe committee.

Stefan Syren, President of Gunnebo Safe Storage, says: “With Mark and Viktoria in these prestigious roles, Eurosafe will benefit from their vast experience in safe‑storage standards and practices, strengthening our collective commitment to supporting the security industry. Their work will help ensure safes, strongrooms and other secure storage solutions across Europe remain reliable and resilient for everyone in the value supply chain.”