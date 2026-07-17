Access control for ambulance drugs

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) has had access control devices fitted for the management and security of controlled drugs across its operations. The project specification included almost 2,000 keys and about 600 cylinders. The products fitted are from Abloy UK; PROTEC2 CLIQ, enabled via Wall Programming Devices. Like other, regional ambulance services, EMAS has to see to the secure handling and administration of controlled drugs in its ambulances and depos. Given compliance requirements and the need for accountability, EMAS saw the need to upgrade from its mechanical key system to something electromechanical, and auditable.

W.G. Pollard Security Specialists (Pollards for short) had installed 600 bespoke safes into EMAS’ emergency vehicles. EMAS asked them again to advise. Pollards, having worked with Abloy on similar projects, recommended the PROTEC2 CLIQ. Covered are drug cabinets in depots and within the ambulance vehicles. Each staff member carries a programmable key which is authorised daily, so access is granted to those who are scheduled and approved to handle the substances on the day. The product lets a user manage lost or stolen keys. A lost mechanical key would mean downtime, risk of misuse or an expensive and time-consuming replacement. Here, compromised keys can be disabled remotely, and new ones can be issued with access permissions.

The deployment was in two phases, the first focusing on software and Wall PD installation for central management, and the second on the delivery of safes and the installation of cylinders into drug storage units. Neil Hughes, Business Development Manager at Abloy UK, said: “The PROTEC2 CLIQ system was introduced to support the operational requirements of the East Midlands Ambulance Service. The solution was selected for its ability to provide physical security and real-time auditability, giving EMAS complete control and traceability across its operations.”

And Peter Pollard, Director at Pollard, said: “Having worked with Abloy UK on a number of projects, we recommended the PROTEC2 CLIQ system based on its technical features and suitability.”