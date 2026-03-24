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Physical Security

Entrance turnstiles

by Mark Rowe

UBS has had entrance turnstiles fitted at offices across India. The offices regularly experience busy periods, particularly at the start and end of the working day. The company needed a way to handle high volumes of people without causing queues or delays, while still maintaining security.

Based on the specification, Gunnebo Entrance Control installed more than 58 lanes of Revosec and Revolite full-height turnstiles in a phased approach across Kharadi, Gigaplex and Mumbai sites. These form the main entrance control system and are now the primary way access is managed.

The installation creates an outer boundary while allowing large numbers of employees and visitors to pass through each day.  This prevents unauthorised access while keeping the flow of authorised staff steady, even during peak times.

Aniket Mathapati, Security Systems Manager, India at UBS says: “We worked closely with the team at Gunnebo Entrance Control to minimise disruption and keep the building fully operational during installation. The combination of full-height turnstiles and SpeedStile units gives us a clear and reliable way to manage entry. The systems work well within our existing security setup and help maintain smooth movement through the building.”

Two SpeedStile FP 1800 BA units were installed at internal access points.  Since installation, the entrance control systems have become a routine part of daily operations, the installer reports. The lanes of full-height turnstiles handle most access at the site and are built to withstand constant use. Together with the internal SpeedStile units, they provide a layered approach to security, the manufacturer adds.

Bhawna Gosain, for Gunnebo Entrance Control, added: “In high-traffic office environments, entrance control must balance security, throughput and user experience. The full-height security revolving door solution, along with 1.8m high Speedstiles, delivers precise detection, enhanced security and reliable performance, ensuring seamless and efficient pedestrian flow.”

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