A happy Halloween

Let’s get right into the gossip, shall we?! Firstly, join me in congratulating South African-born Jason Bezuidenhout on starting a new role as Chief Revenue Officer for a company called ZYGAL . Now you will recall that Jason used to work for DVS in 2017 in Scotland. After a few positions he moved country again and went to New York. I’m not 100 per cent sure where in the world he is now but I am assuming it’s still the USA and has taken up this new role with a fancy title. Who are Zygal? It seems they are cloud-native physical security platform that empowers users to transform traditional surveillance into intelligent, proactive security operations. Designed to be camera-agnostic, Zygal integrates with a range of camera brands and deployments, for operational visibility, to ensure compliance with standard operational procedures, reduce response times, and derive actionable insights from video data; without the need for rip-and-replace investment. Sounds good.

New CCO role

Sentinel Group has promoted Rob Whiffing from Managing Director of Sentinel Group Security (SGS) into a newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer. In his new group position, Rob will help deliver Sentinel’s five-year growth plan and develop the wider range of services available to customers. Now in its 21st year, Sentinel Group has moved beyond its traditional security roots. While front-line security remains at the heart of the business, the group also provides technology, training, mobile services and 24/7 operational support. Rob has more than 20 years’ experience across the security, charity and hospitality sectors, bringing a practical understanding of operations, customers and frontline delivery, Sentinel says. As Chief Commercial Officer, Rob will work across SGS, Sentinel Technology, Sentinel Academy and Skye Guarding. He will focus on connecting the Group’s services more effectively, developing new areas of support and building partnerships that extend Sentinel’s capability across the UK.

Chief exec

IQSIGHT (the new name for the video security side of Bosch) have appointed Michael J Schulte as Chief Executive Officer. Michael joins with over 30 years of leadership experience across tech, industrial, and private equity-backed firms. Working with chairman Steve Shine, he will lead global operations across such key verticals as school, retail, city, government, and critical sites. Talking Bosch, do you remember Paul Wong, I nearly killed poor old Paul back in the day as he has a sever allergy to nuts, but never mentioned it until after he had eaten a chicken tikka sandwich, which may have contained nuts! and way less of that he has recently become a non-executive director at The Little Bread Pedal LTD. I believe they are in the hospitality business!

Global account

Richard Beal from Smoke Cloak is now a Global Account Manager at JEM Professional. Daryl Boulter has joined Vicon as their new Sales Manager, for London and the south of England.

Meanwhile Steve Evans at ASEL, or Amberstone as some of you may remember it, has set up a consulting business called ABJJ. He told me that after nine years with Amberstone Technology & Security, and the last four years being part of the Argenbright Group under the ASEL banner after their acquisition, he felt the time was right for the provervial new chapter. He said: “After 40 years in the security industry, I’ve been fortunate to experience huge changes in technology, security solutions, retail and the way organisations protect their people, assets and customers. The next stage is about using that experience differently — working with clients, suppliers and manufacturers to help shape new ideas, develop opportunities and bring practical, commercially focused solutions to market. I’m particularly looking forward to partnering with manufacturers and technology providers, helping them understand the real-world challenges faced by customers and supporting them in developing and positioning solutions that genuinely make a difference.”

Software development

Remember Graeme Hughes? Formerly of the workforce management software developer Innovise? He is back! and with a team of experienced managers is acquiring UK-based SmartTask, also in that field of cleaning, security and facilities management staff rostering.

The buy-in team is led by Mike Taylor, founder and former CEO of Innovise, before its sale to TEAM Software in 2019. Mike is joined by Graeme Hughes CCO, former Managing Director of Innovise. They’re joined by Jenny Young as CFO and Peter Simmonds as COO. Jenny and Peter bring software industry experience, including recent senior leadership positions in the international business of WorkWave, parent of TEAM Software. Meanwhile Paul Ridden, founder and CEO of SmartTask has handed over the proverbial baton.

Charity walk

On September 10, Daren Poole was taking part in the EIC Day 13-Mile Walk Challenge, raising funds for the Electrical Industries Charity (EIC). It’s a charity he’s proudly supported for many years and he believes in wholeheartedly. His connection to the charity is not just professional, but personal. He told me: “During my recovery from covid, I was fortunate to receive support from the EIC. At what was a challenging and uncertain time, their help made a genuine difference to me. They provided reassurance, practical assistance, and a strong reminder that the people within our industry truly look after one another. That experience gave me an even greater appreciation of the invaluable role the Electrical Industries Charity plays. Every day, they provide financial, emotional and wellbeing support to individuals and families across the electrical and energy industries when life takes an unexpected turn through illness, injury, or personal hardship. Those who know me will know that I’m usually the person supporting other people’s fund-raising activities rather than asking for donations myself. I always try to do my bit when friends, family and colleagues take on charity challenges, and I’m not normally one to ask for sponsorship. However, this is a cause that means a great deal to me personally, and I’m hoping I can count on your support. By taking part in this walk, I’m hoping to give something back and help ensure that this vital support remains available for others who may one day find themselves in a similar position. If you’re able to make a donation, I would be incredibly grateful.” Every contribution, whether it’s £5, £10, or more, genuinely makes a difference and will help Daren reach a fundraising target of £5,000. His fundraising page to donate at: https://electricalcharity.enthuse.com/pf/daren-pool.