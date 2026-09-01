The Security & Fire Awards for Excellence 2026 – Final Entry

You’ve achieved so much – make sure you get the recognition you deserve

Your company has achieved something special. Your people have delivered. Your projects have made a difference.

So why not tell the industry about it?

Enter The Security & Fire Awards for Excellence and put your achievements in front of an influential audience of industry peers.

You’ve done the hard work. Now take the credit.

ENTER FREE: www.securityandfireawards.com/enter/entry-form

Final Entry Deadline: Monday 07 September 2026 at 11.00PM

Recognition can help win business

Winning an award isn’t just about having a trophy on the shelf.

It’s about what that recognition can do for your business.

Use it to strengthen your brand, give prospective customers another reason to choose you, stand out from competitors and open the door to new opportunities.

Enter The Security & Fire Awards for Excellence and turn your achievements into a commercial advantage.

ENTER FREE: www.securityandfireawards.com/enter/entry-form

Final Entry Deadline: Monday 07 September 2026 at 11.00PM

Give your people the recognition they deserve

Behind every successful company are successful people.

So why not recognise the individuals and teams who go above and beyond, deliver exceptional results and make your business what it is?

Enter them for The Security & Fire Awards for Excellence and give them something even more memorable than a ‘well done’.

They could be picking up a trophy in November.

ENTER FREE: www.securityandfireawards.com/enter/entry-form

Deadline: Monday 07 September 2026 at 11.00PM

Your award-winning story could start here

Every business has a story.

A major project. A difficult challenge overcome. A new product. An outstanding team. Exceptional growth. A person who has gone the extra mile.

What’s yours?

Tell the judges and put your company in the running to win at The Security & Fire Awards for Excellence.

FREE TO ENTER: www.securityandfireawards.com/enter/entry-form

Final deadline: Monday 07 September 2026 at 11.00PM

Imagine the headline

‘[YOUR COMPANY NAME] WINS AT THE SECURITY & FIRE AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE’

Not a bad headline, is it?

And it could give you plenty to shout about across your website, LinkedIn, PR, sales presentations and customer communications.

First, though, you need to enter.

ENTER FREE: www.securityandfireawards.com/enter/entry-form

Deadline: Monday 07 September 2026 at 11.00PM

You’ve got to be in it to win it

Yes, it’s a classic saying, but there’s a reason it’s still around.

You could have the best company, product, project or team in your category.

But if you don’t enter The Security & Fire Awards for Excellence, you won’t be shortlisted.

And you definitely won’t be standing on stage with the trophy in front of your applauding peers.

So, go on – put yourself in the running.

ENTER FREE: www.securityandfireawards.com/enter/entry-form

Final deadline: Monday 07 September 2026 at 11.00PM

Give your competitors something to think about

Being shortlisted tells the industry you’re doing something right.

Winning tells them you’re doing it exceptionally well.

Either way, entering The Security & Fire Awards for Excellence gives you an opportunity to put your company firmly on the industry radar.

And if you walk away with the trophy?

Even better.

ENTER FREE: www.securityandfireawards.com/enter/entry-form

Deadline: Monday 07 September 2026 at 11.00PM

What could an award do for your business?

More visibility?

Greater credibility?

New business opportunities?

A stronger employer brand?

More recognition for your team?

A reason to celebrate?

Potentially all of the above.

Enter The Security & Fire Awards for Excellence and make your achievements work harder for your business.

ENTER FREE: www.securityandfireawards.com/enter/entry-form

Final Entry Deadline: Monday 07 September 2026 at 11.00PM

Don’t forget the Industry Choice award

While you’re entering The Security & Fire Awards for Excellence, there’s another opportunity you shouldn’t miss.

Industry Choice – Best Security or Fire Company gives you the chance to be recognised directly by your industry peers.

And the best bit?

It takes just 30 seconds to register.

That’s less time than it takes to make a cup of coffee.

ENTER NOW: www.securityandfireawards.com/enter/entry-form/industry-choice-entry-form

Deadline: Monday 07 September 2026 at 11.00PM

And then there’s the trophy…

Let’s not forget the obvious reason to enter.

You could win.

Your company name could be announced from the stage.

Your team could be celebrating.

Your customers could see your success.

And you could be taking home a trophy from The Security & Fire Awards for Excellence.

It all starts with one entry.

ENTER FREE: www.securityandfireawards.com/enter/entry-form

Final Entry Deadline: Monday 07 September 2026 at 11.00PM

Go on. Give yourself a chance.