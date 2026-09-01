The Security & Fire Awards for Excellence 2026 – Final Entry

- You’ve achieved so much – make sure you get the recognition you deserve
Your company has achieved something special. Your people have delivered. Your projects have made a difference.
So why not tell the industry about it?
Enter The Security & Fire Awards for Excellence and put your achievements in front of an influential audience of industry peers.
You’ve done the hard work. Now take the credit.
ENTER FREE: www.securityandfireawards.com/enter/entry-form
Final Entry Deadline: Monday 07 September 2026 at 11.00PM
- Recognition can help win business
Winning an award isn’t just about having a trophy on the shelf.
It’s about what that recognition can do for your business.
Use it to strengthen your brand, give prospective customers another reason to choose you, stand out from competitors and open the door to new opportunities.
Enter The Security & Fire Awards for Excellence and turn your achievements into a commercial advantage.
ENTER FREE: www.securityandfireawards.com/enter/entry-form
Final Entry Deadline: Monday 07 September 2026 at 11.00PM
- Give your people the recognition they deserve
Behind every successful company are successful people.
So why not recognise the individuals and teams who go above and beyond, deliver exceptional results and make your business what it is?
Enter them for The Security & Fire Awards for Excellence and give them something even more memorable than a ‘well done’.
They could be picking up a trophy in November.
ENTER FREE: www.securityandfireawards.com/enter/entry-form
Deadline: Monday 07 September 2026 at 11.00PM
- Your award-winning story could start here
Every business has a story.
A major project. A difficult challenge overcome. A new product. An outstanding team. Exceptional growth. A person who has gone the extra mile.
What’s yours?
Tell the judges and put your company in the running to win at The Security & Fire Awards for Excellence.
FREE TO ENTER: www.securityandfireawards.com/enter/entry-form
Final deadline: Monday 07 September 2026 at 11.00PM
- Imagine the headline
‘[YOUR COMPANY NAME] WINS AT THE SECURITY & FIRE AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE’
Not a bad headline, is it?
And it could give you plenty to shout about across your website, LinkedIn, PR, sales presentations and customer communications.
First, though, you need to enter.
ENTER FREE: www.securityandfireawards.com/enter/entry-form
Deadline: Monday 07 September 2026 at 11.00PM
- You’ve got to be in it to win it
Yes, it’s a classic saying, but there’s a reason it’s still around.
You could have the best company, product, project or team in your category.
But if you don’t enter The Security & Fire Awards for Excellence, you won’t be shortlisted.
And you definitely won’t be standing on stage with the trophy in front of your applauding peers.
So, go on – put yourself in the running.
ENTER FREE: www.securityandfireawards.com/enter/entry-form
Final deadline: Monday 07 September 2026 at 11.00PM
- Give your competitors something to think about
Being shortlisted tells the industry you’re doing something right.
Winning tells them you’re doing it exceptionally well.
Either way, entering The Security & Fire Awards for Excellence gives you an opportunity to put your company firmly on the industry radar.
And if you walk away with the trophy?
Even better.
ENTER FREE: www.securityandfireawards.com/enter/entry-form
Deadline: Monday 07 September 2026 at 11.00PM
- What could an award do for your business?
More visibility?
Greater credibility?
New business opportunities?
A stronger employer brand?
More recognition for your team?
A reason to celebrate?
Potentially all of the above.
Enter The Security & Fire Awards for Excellence and make your achievements work harder for your business.
ENTER FREE: www.securityandfireawards.com/enter/entry-form
Final Entry Deadline: Monday 07 September 2026 at 11.00PM
- Don’t forget the Industry Choice award
While you’re entering The Security & Fire Awards for Excellence, there’s another opportunity you shouldn’t miss.
Industry Choice – Best Security or Fire Company gives you the chance to be recognised directly by your industry peers.
And the best bit?
It takes just 30 seconds to register.
That’s less time than it takes to make a cup of coffee.
ENTER NOW: www.securityandfireawards.com/enter/entry-form/industry-choice-entry-form
Deadline: Monday 07 September 2026 at 11.00PM
- And then there’s the trophy…
Let’s not forget the obvious reason to enter.
You could win.
Your company name could be announced from the stage.
Your team could be celebrating.
Your customers could see your success.
And you could be taking home a trophy from The Security & Fire Awards for Excellence.
It all starts with one entry.
ENTER FREE: www.securityandfireawards.com/enter/entry-form
Final Entry Deadline: Monday 07 September 2026 at 11.00PM
Go on. Give yourself a chance.