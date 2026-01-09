CATEGORIES
January 2026

December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025

TOP STORIES
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
WIS 2025 montage of photos
WIS Awards 2025
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
Friday, January 9, 2026
January 2026 magazine

by Mark Rowe

Now landing on desks in print form and in email in-boxes in digital format is the January 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine. As ever, it’s your first and finest source of news and views about the private security sector in the British Isles, ahead of the first Security TWENTY event of 2026, the pair in Ireland, ST26 Belfast and ST26 Dublin, on Tuesday and Thursday, February 10 and 12.

New branch

We are running a monthly series with an eye to readers who are looking for a change and a move into a new branch of security, about various sectors; in December, we featured hotels, this time it’s museums and art galleries (picture by Mark Rowe, the National Gallery in London before Christmas, during a Christmas market in Trafalgar Square).

A-listers

Also about a particular sort of security management, we feature the close protection of A-listers. Only the very fewest actors and other entertainers make it to the very top, to fame and riches. They more or less have no choice but to gather around them an entourage, which should include someone (or a team) for their protection; how to be a part of that? Just as with the rise of the principal, at least partly thanks to good fortune, so it is with the close protection specialist; not only do you have to be good at your job, you have to be alive to any opening. And once there, you may find that the glamorous life sooner or later pales. In the mean time, though, you should have stories and take pictures to impress your family (bearing in mind that you may sign a non-disclosure agreement).

Also covered

Also inside are diploma and other CV fraud – do you want to hire someone who’s not qualified for their job, and is telling lies? – mathematics, moral philosophy, the police’s policy of ‘Right Person, Right Care’ and what that has meant for healthcare security departments; the latest on Martyn’s Law, the legal responsibility made law in April 2025 for premises to take steps to counter the threat of terrorism, a law which will develop in 2027 towards a likely deadline for compliance in 2027; and due diligence of your supply chain.

Regulars

January’s mag also features regulars – the four pages of ‘spending the budget’, four pages about new products and services, and Magazine MD Roy Cooper’s page of gossip about and for installers, distributors and manufacturers.  If you are new to the magazine and you would like to take a look at a print copy with a view to subscribing, send your name and postal address to [email protected] – rates start at £40 for one year.

