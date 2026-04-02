MPs on extremism

Extremism is evolving rapidly, and becoming more complex, says a report by a committee of MPs. The Home Affairs Select Committee reports of, besides the extreme right wing and Islamism, ‘new forms of extremism’, notably ‘hybridised and conflicted ideological belief systems’, a ‘toxic mix of anti-semitism, misogyny and conspiracy theories’; which may be taken up by ‘those with mental health conditions’ and the neurodiverse.

The MPs’ report points to the online space, whereby online platforms expose and draw the young in particular towards ‘incredibly potent’, ‘legal but harmful’, including violent, content: “Social media and gaming platforms, online forums, influencers, and creative tools such as memes, humour and coded messaging make extremist narratives easily accessible and highly engaging, particularly for younger audiences.” The report speaks of a ‘growing number of children and young adults, mostly male, who are being radicalised online’; not only in the UK, but abroad.

Malign states

The report states: “Malign state actors, including Russia and Iran are also using mis- and disinformation to sow fear, mistrust and division, targeting young people in particular and blurring the lines between state threats, terrorism and non-ideologically motivated violent extremism.”

As for what the Government is doing, the MPs conclude that the authorities have not kept pace with change, for example in terms of evidence base and up-to-date research; counter-terrorism systems like the official Prevent programme, which aims to stop people from becoming terrorists or supporting terrorism, are ‘not designed for dealing with the complexity of current extremist threats’.

A ‘siloed approach’

Chair of the Home Affairs Committee, the Conservative MP Dame Karen Bradley said: “Many of the core functions designed to divert children and young people at risk of being radicalised were established in a different age. Prevent has the clear and explicit function of stopping people becoming radicalised into terrorism, but more and more it is having to support those with no ideological motivation, who may have complex needs and operate in digital spaces that are poorly understood.

“There needs to be a comprehensive structure in place at a local level, but implemented nationwide, that triages referrals to where they can receive the right support. We cannot have a siloed approach that sees one agency as responsible when it will require the joint efforts of police, health, education and local government services to identify cases and intervene.”

Witnesses

Last year and in January the MPs took evidence from academics, officials and politicians including Dan Jarvis, Home Office Minister for Security.

For the 60-page report, visit parliament.uk.