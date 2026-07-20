PSPO round-up

In Lancashire, Chorley has a new Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) covering the town centre. Cabinet member for Early Intervention, Beverley Murray, said: “We listened carefully to what residents, businesses and visitors told us during the consultation, and the message was clear. We will continue to make sure Chorley town centre is a safe and welcoming place for everyone to enjoy.

“The Public Space Protection Order gives us additional powers to tackle the anti-social behaviours that concern local people, while ensuring we take a fair and proportionate approach focused on behaviour rather than individuals. Most people use our town centre responsibly, but where behaviour has a negative impact on others, we will work with our partners to take appropriate action.”

Coast

A new Colchester City Council PSPO covers the River Colne, Colne Estuary, Mersea Island, Brightlingsea Creek and Pyefleet Channel; and requires personal watercraft operators to not exceed four knots within 300 metres of the shoreline and not engage in behaviour that puts others at risk. David King, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Communities and Public Protection, said: “Our coastline, rivers and estuaries are enjoyed by thousands of residents and visitors every year, whether they’re swimming, sailing, walking along the shore or spending time with family and friends. While most personal watercraft users act responsibly, we’ve heard concerns from residents about a small number of people using them in ways that can be intimidating, dangerous and disruptive.” A similar PSPO covers the Southend foreshore area from East Beach in Shoeburyness to Two Tree Island, besides the city centre and seafront.

Consultations

In Surrey, Reigate & Banstead Borough Council is reviewing its Redhill Town Centre PSPO, to cover threatening violence, being verbally abusive, urinating in an open public place, littering, or spitting with the intent to cause harassment alarm or distress. The order was initially issued in 2017 due to local concerns about anti-social behaviour. Likewise Derby City Council has begun an eight-week public consultation on three proposed city-wide orders, to cover begging, dog fouling and residential bins on the highway. Ndukwe Onuoha, Derby’s Cabinet Member for Streetpride, Parks and Leisure, said: “Public spaces should be places where everyone feels safe, welcome and able to enjoy their local community. These proposals are intended to address issues that residents regularly tell us affect them, while ensuring any measures introduced are fair, proportionate and enforceable. We want to hear from as many people as possible before any decisions are made. Whether you support the proposals or have suggestions for how they could be improved, I would encourage you to take a few minutes to complete the consultation.”

Background

PSPOs date from the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.