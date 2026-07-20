PSPO round-up

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

August 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
July 2026
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026
March 2026
February 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
Bristol | Full Time

Campus Support Officers

VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, July 20, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Senior Fire and Security Engineer / ML6, Airdrie, North Lanarkshire
Mechanical Estimator / Middlesbough
Area Sales Manager (Oslo) / Oslo
Account Manager / London
BDM (Amsterdam) / Amsterdam
Electrical Project Coordinator / Cambridge
Business Development Manager / Watford
Engineering / Operations Manager – Electronic Security / UK - Southampton
Bid Executive / Stansted, UK
Project Manager / London, UK
Post a Job Ad
Case Studies

PSPO round-up

by Mark Rowe

In Lancashire, Chorley has a new Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) covering the town centre. Cabinet member for Early Intervention, Beverley Murray, said: “We listened carefully to what residents, businesses and visitors told us during the consultation, and the message was clear. We will continue to make sure Chorley town centre is a safe and welcoming place for everyone to enjoy.

“The Public Space Protection Order gives us additional powers to tackle the anti-social behaviours that concern local people, while ensuring we take a fair and proportionate approach focused on behaviour rather than individuals. Most people use our town centre responsibly, but where behaviour has a negative impact on others, we will work with our partners to take appropriate action.”

Coast

A new Colchester City Council PSPO covers the River Colne, Colne Estuary, Mersea Island, Brightlingsea Creek and Pyefleet Channel; and requires personal watercraft operators to not exceed four knots within 300 metres of the shoreline and not engage in behaviour that puts others at risk. David King, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Communities and Public Protection, said: “Our coastline, rivers and estuaries are enjoyed by thousands of residents and visitors every year, whether they’re swimming, sailing, walking along the shore or spending time with family and friends. While most personal watercraft users act responsibly, we’ve heard concerns from residents about a small number of people using them in ways that can be intimidating, dangerous and disruptive.” A similar PSPO covers the Southend foreshore area from East Beach in Shoeburyness to Two Tree Island, besides the city centre and seafront.

Consultations

In Surrey, Reigate & Banstead Borough Council is reviewing its Redhill Town Centre PSPO, to cover threatening violence, being verbally abusive, urinating in an open public place, littering, or spitting with the intent to cause harassment alarm or distress. The order was initially issued in 2017 due to local concerns about anti-social behaviour. Likewise Derby City Council has begun an eight-week public consultation on three proposed city-wide orders, to cover begging, dog fouling and residential bins on the highway. Ndukwe Onuoha, Derby’s Cabinet Member for Streetpride, Parks and Leisure, said: “Public spaces should be places where everyone feels safe, welcome and able to enjoy their local community. These proposals are intended to address issues that residents regularly tell us affect them, while ensuring any measures introduced are fair, proportionate and enforceable. We want to hear from as many people as possible before any decisions are made. Whether you support the proposals or have suggestions for how they could be improved, I would encourage you to take a few minutes to complete the consultation.”

Background

PSPOs date from the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Related News

Close