Round-up: CCTV replacement

In west Yorkshire, Kirklees Council has agreed to the replacing of its CCTV system, estimated at £1.92m. The recent meeting of Kirklees Cabinet heard that the public realm CCTV estate in Kirklees consists of 134 cameras, covering Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike, Mirfield, Birstall and Holmfirth.

Simon Brophy, Cabinet Member for Strategic Finance and Local Government Efficiency, said: “One of our priorities is to keep all people in Kirklees safe, for example by reducing anti-social behaviour. Investing in CCTV will also help to prevent and solve crime and, alongside partners such as the police, bring more effective enforcement activity

“These positive outcomes will help to revitalise our town centres, strengthening civic pride and supporting local businesses. We are helping the Kirklees economy to grow, which is another priority for this council. The existing CCTV system has served Kirklees for many years, but the technology is ageing. A more modern network will deliver better value for money and be fit for the future in meeting the needs of local communities.”

The council is now moving to the procurement stage.

‘Wall of Shame’

Meanwhile in east London, the borough of Newham is placing online images of suspected fly-tipping as a ‘Wall of Shame‘. Those who identify someone through the CCTV appeals, who’s case leads to a paid Fixed Penalty Notice or a successful court prosecution, stands to get a £100 reward.

Mayor of Newham, Forhad Hussain, said: “Fly-tipping has no place in Newham. Our residents have told us they want cleaner streets and stronger action against the people who illegally dump rubbish in our neighbourhoods – and that is exactly what we are doing. Our new ‘Wall of Shame’ will make it harder for fly-tippers to hide. If you recognise someone we share, tell us. Residents know their streets and neighbourhoods better than anyone.”

Fly-tipping in London was featured in the September 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine, pictured.

PCC fund

Like some other Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs), the PCC for Thames Valley Matthew Barber has opened a second round of bidding for a community fund, such as for CCTV. He said: “Over the past 12 months, we have provided over £400,000 of funding through the Community Fund to 96 community groups who are working hard to support Thames Valley Police in protecting communities, supporting victims and reducing crime.” Deadline for bids is September 28.