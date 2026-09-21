Round-up: CCTV replacement

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

September 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
August 2026
July 2026
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026
March 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
Women in Security Awards 2026
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Senior Security Consultant – Datacentre Security Systems / UK
Business Development Manager – Data Centre Solutions / Watford/Remote
Project Manager / London
Security Engineer – Service and Install / UK & Ireland
Mechanical Estimator – East Midlands / East Midlands
Security Project Manager – London/Hybrid / London
Security Project Manager – London/Hybrid / London
Business Development Manager – Fire / East Midlands and South
Fire & Security Project Co-Ordinator – St Albans / St Albans
Site Manager / Nationwide
Post a Job Ad
Case Studies

Round-up: CCTV replacement

by Mark Rowe

In west Yorkshire, Kirklees Council has agreed to the replacing of its CCTV system, estimated at £1.92m. The recent meeting of Kirklees Cabinet heard that the public realm CCTV estate in Kirklees consists of 134 cameras, covering Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike, Mirfield, Birstall and Holmfirth.

Simon Brophy, Cabinet Member for Strategic Finance and Local Government Efficiency, said: “One of our priorities is to keep all people in Kirklees safe, for example by reducing anti-social behaviour. Investing in CCTV will also help to prevent and solve crime and, alongside partners such as the police, bring more effective enforcement activity

“These positive outcomes will help to revitalise our town centres, strengthening civic pride and supporting local businesses. We are helping the Kirklees economy to grow, which is another priority for this council. The existing CCTV system has served Kirklees for many years, but the technology is ageing. A more modern network will deliver better value for money and be fit for the future in meeting the needs of local communities.”

The council is now moving to the procurement stage.

‘Wall of Shame’

Meanwhile in east London, the borough of Newham is placing online images of suspected fly-tipping as a ‘Wall of Shame‘. Those who identify someone through the CCTV appeals, who’s case leads to a paid Fixed Penalty Notice or a successful court prosecution, stands to get a £100 reward.

Mayor of Newham, Forhad Hussain, said: “Fly-tipping has no place in Newham. Our residents have told us they want cleaner streets and stronger action against the people who illegally dump rubbish in our neighbourhoods – and that is exactly what we are doing. Our new ‘Wall of Shame’ will make it harder for fly-tippers to hide. If you recognise someone we share, tell us. Residents know their streets and neighbourhoods better than anyone.”

Fly-tipping in London was featured in the September 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine, pictured.

PCC fund

Like some other Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs), the PCC for Thames Valley Matthew Barber has opened a second round of bidding for a community fund, such as for CCTV. He said: “Over the past 12 months, we have provided over £400,000 of funding through the Community Fund to 96 community groups who are working hard to support Thames Valley Police in protecting communities, supporting victims and reducing crime.” Deadline for bids is September 28.

Related News

Close