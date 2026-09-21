Talent service to inbox

A specialist recruitment agency for building services – fire and security, mechanical, electrical and HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) – Cento Group, has launched Cento Now. It’s a free-to-join service that, the agency says, puts hiring managers in touch with available engineers as the market moves – without a single “just checking in” phone call.

The company says that the model flips traditional agency recruitment on its head. Instead of hiring managers dealing with recruiter updates, follow-ups and CV chasing, employers subscribe based on the sectors and locations that matter to them. A team of ten specialist consultants – in contact with engineers across the UK – surfaces relevant candidates and these are sent to the hiring managers in-box the moment they become available. No vacancy required. No pressure to respond. No commitment to cancel.

Brett Ennals, CEO, at Cento said: “Recruitment has run on the same script for recruiting engineers for decades: book a call, follow up, chase a CV nobody asked for. “Cento Now strips that out. We do the market engagement. Employers just decide who’s worth a conversation, from one email. We won’t chase you; we won’t call you. It’s all on you. It really is recruitment done differently.”

How it works: