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Tuesday, September 22, 2026
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Senior Security Consultant – Datacentre Security Systems / UK
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Talent service to inbox

by Mark Rowe

A specialist recruitment agency for building services – fire and security, mechanical, electrical and HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) – Cento Group, has launched Cento Now. It’s a free-to-join service that, the agency says, puts hiring managers in touch with available engineers as the market moves – without a single “just checking in” phone call.

The company says that the model flips traditional agency recruitment on its head. Instead of hiring managers dealing with recruiter updates, follow-ups and CV chasing, employers subscribe based on the sectors and locations that matter to them. A team of ten specialist consultants – in contact with engineers across the UK – surfaces relevant candidates and these are sent to the hiring managers in-box the moment they become available. No vacancy required. No pressure to respond. No commitment to cancel.

Brett Ennals, CEO, at Cento said: “Recruitment has run on the same script for recruiting engineers for decades: book a call, follow up, chase a CV nobody asked for. “Cento Now strips that out. We do the market engagement. Employers just decide who’s worth a conversation, from one email. We won’t chase you; we won’t call you. It’s all on you. It really is recruitment done differently.”

How it works:

  1. Subscribe – tell Cento the trades and locations that matter: Fire, Security, Mechanical, Electrical or HVAC, across 12 UK regions.
  2. Cento keeps looking – the specialist team engages the engineering market.
  3. Relevant engineers land in your inbox – as soon as someone becomes available.
  4. You decide – worth a look, you talk to Cento. Not relevant, you ignore and carry on.
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