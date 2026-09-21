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Guarding

First anniversary for S12

by Mark Rowe

October 1 will mark the first anniversary of the S12 Security Guarding Leadership group. Its launch was at the International Security Expo at London Olympia in 2025. The S12 now comprises 16 board members, most recently adding two members from non-approved contractor scheme companies; as well as a core management team. S12 workstreams bring together some 350 registered members from 237 organisations.

The S12 reports that it continues to have direct engagement with stakeholders, policymakers and regulators which include the Home Office, the regulator the Security Industry Authority (SIA), HM Revenue and Customers (around pay and conditions of officers), Ofqual (around training malpractice around SIA qualifications training), Fair Work Agency and the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC). S12 submitted formal communications and consultation responses shaped by industry feedback. Key topics included the Business Approval Scheme, the MR8 Mandatory Business Licensing consultation, Approved Contractor Scheme fees, the SIA Buyers’ Charter, Section 12 Martyn’s Law guidance, and additional RIPA surveillance powers for the SIA on its enforcement side.

Paul Evans put together the S12 and is its chair. He said: “The S12 has made great progress this year, by listening to feedback from the industry and using its position to highlight priorities to government, initiate conversations within different sectors of the industry, and provide evidence-based feedback to support meaningful change. Most notably we have supported government and industry on the preparation for Martyn’s Law. Our dedicated workstream offers a unique platform for people to raise concerns, clarify their understanding, and offer their perspectives. We have formally written to the government about our support for the implementation, offering our expertise as well as amplifying industry feedback to help shape the guidance.

“We continue to work in collaboration and offer our thanks to those individuals and organisations that have supported or contributed to our workstreams.”

The S12 streamlined its activity into nine ‘workstreams‘ and has seen more than 40 workstream meetings delivered since April. This includes two in-person workstream sessions, and three industry webinars.

Background

About one in three security officers work for a company represented on the S12 board. S12 unveiled its Labour Exploitation Guidance Document at a recent in-person Workstream event. The document offers practical guidance, sets common definitions, and addresses the topics regularly highlighted by industry. S12 signed up to a Labour Exploitation Charter. The S12 priorities in the sector:

Canine Survey, focused on improving standards and professionalism.

MR8 (Mandatory Business Licensing) Position Paper.

Protecting the Frontline Workstream, a refocused workstream aimed at standards, safety, and support for frontline security staff.

Visit: https://securityleaders.co.uk/workstreams/.

Photo by Mark Rowe: Security officer on the door of the M&S store on Oxford Street, London West End.

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