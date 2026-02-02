Serious Violence Duty reviewed

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

February 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, February 2, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Field Service Technician- Stamford, CT / Stamford, CT
Security Service Engineer / London
Fire Alarm Testing Engineer / England
Fire alarm Small Works Engineer / England
Fire Alarm Service Engineer / England
Site-Based Fire Alarm Engineer / UK - Cambridge
Solutions Design Lead – Smart Buildings / Security / UK - City of London
Mechanical Project Manager / Birmingham
Commissioning Engineer – Manchester / Manchester
Fire Service Engineer – North East / North East
Post a Job Ad
Case Studies

Serious Violence Duty reviewed

by Mark Rowe

The Serious Violence Duty (SVD), ‘the Duty’ for short, came into force in 2023. According to a review, it’s focused minds on how to combat violence, but an official review has found ‘barriers and challenges’.

To briefly introduce the Duty, it was part of the Conservatives’ Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022. An evaluation was by the research consultancy Ecorys. It found ‘barriers and challenges’ such as ‘organisational capacity’ (some required to take part such as the fire service lacked a background in the field); a lack of engagement at relevant and appropriate levels (such senior level buy-in); staff turnover, ‘which affected consistency of engagement’; and ‘fragmentation of governance’ between healthcare and education. As part of the Duty, partnerships had to agree a local definition of serious violence; however, ‘many reported confusion and challenges when trying to achieve a common understanding within and across complex, large partnerships’. Few said they had built sustainability into their model so that preventing serious violence became ‘business as usual’.

As for data, ‘barriers to data sharing included difficulties in integrating data from different partners, with data being collected, categorised and stored in different ways’. Police and others lacked databases and software. Some among the partners were reluctant to share data, claiming data protection concerns.

As for funding, the Home Office allocated about £30m for the Duty between 2022 to 2025. However, ‘funding was often used to top up existing services or was absorbed into other existing budgets. The short-term nature of the funding was cited as a challenge for managing both labour and interventions. The lack of continuity for commissioned services was also a concern’.

On the bright side, according to the study, the Duty ‘provided a useful lever to establish and formalise data sharing processes between partners’, particularly important where partners had been working in ‘siloes’.

Many interviewees told the researchers it was too early to see the impact of the Duty on preventing or reducing serious violence; besides, any reductions in violence would not be solely attributable to the Duty. That the Duty had come into law did help raise awareness, the review suggested; and some areas had seen ‘better-targeted interventions’; and training in the ‘whole-system approach’, such as about safeguarding, ACEs (adverse childhood experiences) and trauma-informed practice.

 

Background

The Serious Violence Duty came into force in 2023, taking policy a stage further than violence reduction units (VRUs) as set up in some places. London’s Violence Reduction Unit for example led on the coordination and delivery of the duty across the London’s 32 boroughs.

Regionally

Across Devon and Cornwall, funded projects continue to support prevention ‘through early years intervention, targeted work with families and education-based programmes’, according to Devon and Cornwall police and crime commissioner (PCC) Alison Hernandez. She complained in a January report of ‘no further update from Government on plans to refresh the Serious Violence Duty or provide funding for 2026-27’.

Humber Violence Prevention Partnership (VPP) is running a free webinar on February 11, on a public health approach to serious violence.

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close