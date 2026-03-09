Association COO

Gary Thomas has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the Association of Security Consultants (ASC). The ASC recently created the role, to further strengthen its operational capability, it says.

The role was opened to the ASC members and was followed by what the industry body calls a highly competitive, structured, independent review and selection process. This approach allowed careful consideration of the role’s scope and responsibilities, alongside selecting the individual best suited to support the Association’s continued development.

Simon Crane, the ASC’s Vice Chair, said: “Having worked closely with Gary over the last few years, I have seen firsthand the passion and dedication he brings to the ASC and its members. This appointment is a natural next step, and I have no doubt he will bring that same passion and commitment to the COO role. It is an exciting time for the Association, and we look forward to what lies ahead.”

Gary will step down as the chair, and the board will begin a process of appointing the next chair. While Chair, Gary played a central role in shaping the Association’s direction and championing the interests of its members. In his new role, he will focus on both strategic and operational development, ensuring the ASC has the relationships, infrastructure and capacity to meet the evolving needs of its members. Gary, pictured, said: “I am thrilled to take on the COO role at such an exciting time for the ASC. Having been involved with the Association for many years, I’ve seen the positive impact it has in supporting independent security consultants and advancing professional development. I look forward to using that experience to strengthen the Association and expand the work we do for the security community.”

Recently the ASC became the third Licensed Organisation of the Register of Chartered Security Professionals (CSyP). For some years the two have been the Security Institute; and ASIS UK.

Next event

The ASC’s next gathering is its quarterly seminar in London, on May 20.

Visit https://ascuk.org/.