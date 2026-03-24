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Female travellers risk map

by Mark Rowe

Travel risk is not experienced equally by everyone, says a platform offering risk intelligence, location awareness, and mass communication. A 2026 Female Travellers Risk Map has been published online by Safeture and risk intelligence firm Riskline.

Magnus Hultman, CEO of Safeture says: “A modern Duty of Care strategy needs to consider traveler-specific factors and provide employees with relevant information, clear communication, and the ability to respond quickly when conditions change.”

Some 29 countries are classed as “high concern” for women. According to Riskline, those countries identified as high concern are mainly in parts of Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The report also notes that regional instability, transportation disruptions, and airspace closures can add to challenges for travellers and make preparation even more essential.

The findings also suggest a gap in corporate travel programmes, according to the firms. GBTA data shows that while 74 per cent of travel buyers are women, only 27pc say their company’s travel policies address the safety of female travellers. Most, 62pc of travel buyers believe that female employees face greater risks than male employees when traveling for work.

The firms say that pre-trip information, destination-specific guidance, safe transportation and lodging arrangements, and dependable communication channels are all crucial for supporting employees before and during their travel. “As travel risk becomes more complex, organizations need both relevant intelligence and the ability to act on it,” adds Hultman. “That is where technology plays a critical role, helping employers support their people with greater precision, speed, and confidence.”

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