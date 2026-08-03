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Hotels launch with Crimestoppers

by Mark Rowe

The crime reporting charity Crimestoppers with the Institute of Hotel Security Management (IHSM), has launched a staff safety awareness campaign. It’s for hospitality workers recognise, report and respond to safety concerns, while tackling Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG). It includes access to Crimestoppers’ anonymous reporting service, so hotel employees can report concerns when travelling to and from their places of work and home in London.

As the IHSM says, women make up a significant proportion of the hospitality workforce, and many employees working late-night shifts or unsocial hours that can increase their exposure to unwanted behaviour and personal safety risks.  VAWG remains a significant challenge across London, the IHSM adds. It points to recent evidence that each London borough deals with an average of more than 2,000 domestic abuse offences and 4,000 domestic abuse incidents every year, while the Metropolitan Police recorded more than 8,800 rape offences in 2023, or about 24 reports a day. The true number of incidents may be far higher due to under-reporting.

Through a series of co-branded materials, staff communications and awareness activities, the initiative will promote key safety messages including personal safety, lone working awareness, digital safety and the importance of speaking up when something does not feel right. The campaign will also highlight Crimestoppers as a trusted, independent charity where information about crime can be reported, anonymously, 24 hours.

Alexa Loukas, London Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Everyone deserves to feel safe when travelling to and from work. Hospitality colleagues are often the first to notice behaviour that may cause concern, but many people are unsure how to report it or worry about the consequences of speaking up. This campaign is about giving staff the confidence to act, knowing that Crimestoppers provides a safe, independent and completely anonymous way to share information. By working together across the hospitality sector, we can help create safer workplaces, support those affected by violence and harassment, and play our part in tackling Violence Against Women and Girls across London.”

And Nick MacKenzie MSyl, MIH, Chairman of IHSM, said: “The Institute of Hotel Security Management is proud to partner with Crimestoppers on this important campaign. Discussions around VAWG at one of our meetings prompted an important question: does our duty of care end when an employee’s shift finishes, or only when they get home safely? In the hotel industry, many women leave work late at night. While vibrant night-time economies such as London’s West End, attract thousands of people, safe travel home is unfortunately not always guaranteed. A significant barrier to reporting incidents is the fear of becoming personally involved. This campaign addresses that concern by providing a safe and anonymous way for people to share information.

“Crimestoppers’ expertise enables reports to be analysed and assessed before relevant information is passed to the police for further action. The institute remains committed to the safety and security of both guests and colleagues and will continue to support initiatives that reflect our core value of acting for the benefit of the hospitality industry.”

IHSM members, mainly high-end hotels in London, will be invited to take part in awareness activities and share best practice, towards a safer and more supportive environment for staff across the sector.

If you have information

If you see behaviour that causes concern, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on freephone 0800 555111 or go online at Crimestoppers-uk.org. The charity is available 24 hours. Calls are never recorded, there is no caller ID or 1471 facility, and your phone number remains invisible, Crimestoppers stresses.

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