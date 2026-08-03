Trust is no longer enough to protect lenders 

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

August 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
July 2026
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026
March 2026
February 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Tuesday, August 4, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Service Engineer. Bristol / Bristol
Security System Engineer (Service and Maintenance) / London, UK
Installation Engineer / Hemel Hempstead, UK
Security Service Engineer / Hemel Hempstead, UK
Senior Security Consultant / UK
Technical Account Manager / London, UK
Electrician / Senior Electrician – Central London / London
Small Works & Service Manager / UK - Brighton & Hove
Project Manager / London
BDM / Midlands
Post a Job Ad
Interviews

Trust is no longer enough to protect lenders 

by Mark Rowe

Credit unions are all about community. Operating on a ‘people helping people’ ethos, these cooperatives are built on member relationships and local trust and aim to provide their members with better interest rates and lower-cost loans than standard banks. The locality of these unions has established a feeling of familiarity, with applicants often feeling familiar to staff through local employers, long-term residency or existing relationships.

However, what is often perceived as their greatest strength is being taken advantage of by criminals. Fraudsters are increasingly targeting credit unions, creating fraudulent applications using familiar names, addresses and personal referrals to appear genuine. Exploiting this familiarity through stolen or fake identities has left well-run credit unions exposed. So, while trust should remain the foundation of credit unions’ relationships with their customers, shared intelligence is now an essential component in protecting that confidence, argues Dave Rossi, pictured, Managing Director at National Hunter.

Fraud is no longer opportunistic – it’s organised

Fraud is increasingly being committed by organised criminal groups, who target and exploit individuals, organisations and sectors through an understanding of where vulnerabilities exist. For credit unions, the vulnerability being exploited is trust, with Alloy’s 2026 State of Fraud Report highlighting that 72 per cent of credit unions reported a large increase in fraud in the past year.

Several of these cooperatives are encountering a growing number of complex fraudulent applications across digital and in-person channels, using both stolen and synthetic identities. AI has super-charged the creation of fake identities, helping to generate highly convincing applications complete with realistic identity documents. Criminals also submit multiple applications across different lenders, knowing that each organisation only sees one piece of the puzzle.

Compared to larger banks, credit unions often operate with smaller budgets and place greater emphasis on personalised relationships. Therefore, rather than relying on expensive, advanced fraud technologies, cross-sector collaboration provides a cost-effective, practical way to identify suspicious patterns that are invisible when viewed in isolation.

Expanding intelligence: local must not mean limited

While trust is being exploited, it shouldn’t be abandoned by these lenders. Instead, confidencemust be reinforced with intelligence. Only then can this perceived weakness once again become credit unions’ greatest strength.

Staff may recognise applicant names, employers or addresses, but familiarity is not enough. Further verification must become standard. Through shared intelligence, lenders can identify whether the same details are appearing across applications submitted elsewhere – such as telephone numbers or email addresses – revealing patterns that would otherwise remain invisible and appear legitimate. A strong defence against today’s threats will ultimately require the combination of local knowledge and experience with broader shared intelligence. This will allow the jigsaw to be completed, revealing the wider picture.

Conclusion

Fraud prevention must be a collective responsibility. Consider a street repeatedly targeted by burglars. If every household shared information about the offenders, getaway vehicle and timing, a much clearer picture would emerge, helping prevent further crimes and increasing the chances of catching those responsible.

Credit unions are well known for a sense of community and trust, which criminals are now exploiting. To tackle this, the network must evolve, extending beyond individual organisations to enable shared intelligence. This combination of local knowledge and national fraud intelligence will mean that credit unions become part of a wider secure ‘neighbourhood’, allowing them to continue delivering the personal service members value, while significantly reducing the risk of fraud and financial loss.

Related News

Close