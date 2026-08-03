Trust is no longer enough to protect lenders 

Credit unions are all about community. Operating on a ‘people helping people’ ethos, these cooperatives are built on member relationships and local trust and aim to provide their members with better interest rates and lower-cost loans than standard banks. The locality of these unions has established a feeling of familiarity, with applicants often feeling familiar to staff through local employers, long-term residency or existing relationships.

However, what is often perceived as their greatest strength is being taken advantage of by criminals. Fraudsters are increasingly targeting credit unions, creating fraudulent applications using familiar names, addresses and personal referrals to appear genuine. Exploiting this familiarity through stolen or fake identities has left well-run credit unions exposed. So, while trust should remain the foundation of credit unions’ relationships with their customers, shared intelligence is now an essential component in protecting that confidence, argues Dave Rossi, pictured, Managing Director at National Hunter.

Fraud is no longer opportunistic – it’s organised

Fraud is increasingly being committed by organised criminal groups, who target and exploit individuals, organisations and sectors through an understanding of where vulnerabilities exist. For credit unions, the vulnerability being exploited is trust, with Alloy’s 2026 State of Fraud Report highlighting that 72 per cent of credit unions reported a large increase in fraud in the past year.

Several of these cooperatives are encountering a growing number of complex fraudulent applications across digital and in-person channels, using both stolen and synthetic identities. AI has super-charged the creation of fake identities, helping to generate highly convincing applications complete with realistic identity documents. Criminals also submit multiple applications across different lenders, knowing that each organisation only sees one piece of the puzzle.

Compared to larger banks, credit unions often operate with smaller budgets and place greater emphasis on personalised relationships. Therefore, rather than relying on expensive, advanced fraud technologies, cross-sector collaboration provides a cost-effective, practical way to identify suspicious patterns that are invisible when viewed in isolation.

Expanding intelligence: local must not mean limited

While trust is being exploited, it shouldn’t be abandoned by these lenders. Instead, confidencemust be reinforced with intelligence. Only then can this perceived weakness once again become credit unions’ greatest strength.

Staff may recognise applicant names, employers or addresses, but familiarity is not enough. Further verification must become standard. Through shared intelligence, lenders can identify whether the same details are appearing across applications submitted elsewhere – such as telephone numbers or email addresses – revealing patterns that would otherwise remain invisible and appear legitimate. A strong defence against today’s threats will ultimately require the combination of local knowledge and experience with broader shared intelligence. This will allow the jigsaw to be completed, revealing the wider picture.

Conclusion

Fraud prevention must be a collective responsibility. Consider a street repeatedly targeted by burglars. If every household shared information about the offenders, getaway vehicle and timing, a much clearer picture would emerge, helping prevent further crimes and increasing the chances of catching those responsible.

Credit unions are well known for a sense of community and trust, which criminals are now exploiting. To tackle this, the network must evolve, extending beyond individual organisations to enable shared intelligence. This combination of local knowledge and national fraud intelligence will mean that credit unions become part of a wider secure ‘neighbourhood’, allowing them to continue delivering the personal service members value, while significantly reducing the risk of fraud and financial loss.