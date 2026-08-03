German IT Security Label

Some Wisenet 9 network cameras from the manufacturer Hanwha Vision have been granted the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) IT Security Label. Hanwha Vision says this shows its commitment to meeting cybersecurity requirements for connected devices, supporting customers’ ESG (environmentl-governance) objectives and preparations for the Europen Union’s Cyber Resilience Act (CRA).

The German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) granted the IT Security Label to 41 Hanwha Vision network cameras based on the requirements of the European security standard ETSI EN 303 645 for smart consumer devices. The label applies to selected Wisenet 9 X and P Series products included within the approved BSI application.

The IT Security Label enables manufacturers to show the cybersecurity features of eligible products while helping customers make more informed purchasing decisions. As part of the label, Hanwha Vision has declared compliance with recognised cybersecurity requirements and commits to maintaining these requirements throughout the validity of the label, reporting newly identified vulnerabilities to the BSI and addressing them appropriately.

As EU countries prepare for the EU Cyber Resilience Act to come into force, cybersecurity has become a consideration when selecting security technology partners, according to Hanwha. The principles underpinning the BSI IT Security Label closely align with many of the requirements introduced through the forthcoming legislation, providing users with additional confidence when investing in secure, resilient video surveillance solutions. For security installers, system integrators and end users, the label provides transparency into the cybersecurity measures implemented within eligible Hanwha Vision products, supporting buying decisions and demonstrating an ongoing commitment to maintaining product security throughout the product lifecycle.

Hanwha Vision adds that cybersecurity has long been a core element of its product development strategy. Wisenet 9 cameras incorporate multiple security technologies designed to protect devices, data and communications throughout deployment and operation. This includes Secure Boot and Secure OS, and on-device Dynamic Privacy Masking (DPM). Customers can identify eligible products through the BSI IT Security Label listing. Visit www.bsi.bund.de/it-sik/en/suche.

Photo courtesy of the BSI. Pictured left are Fabian Hodouschek, Head of Section Certification and Labelling at the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI); and next to him Matthias Intemann, the BSI’s Head of Section Digitalisation.