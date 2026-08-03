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NCSC guidance on recovery

by Mark Rowe

The UK official National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has brought out a guidance document for preparing in case of ‘a highly disruptive cyber attack’ – setting out the ‘immediate activities’ to undertake in the first few hours to contain and assess damage; how then to go about recovering; and thirdly, beyond ‘crisis response mode’, the ‘organisational rebuild phase’ when you begin to recover processes and operate ‘business as usual’.

In the first hours, the NCSC acknowledges emotions – stress, and guilt and blame. It advises: “It’s important for leaders to set a calm, professional tone from the outset, to avoid rushing to judgement, and to support their people through the uncertainty ahead.” As for recovery in the next days and weeks, that ‘brings together the leadership, coordination and activities required to reduce the impact of the incident and support the organisation’s recovery in a controlled way’. And as for a rebuild, the guidance notes that a cyber incident can place exceptional demands on people as well as systems. “By the time an organisation reaches the rebuild phase, those involved in the response may have experienced sustained psychological, emotional and physical strain.”

Where to read

The guidance is aimed at CEOs, Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and others of the c-suite. You can read the 31-page document at the NCSC website.

Comment

Graeme Gordon, CEO of Converged Solutions Group described the guidance as important guidance because, just as organisations need to understand the steps to take in the event of a physical disruption, such as a fire, they also need to know what to do in the event of a cyber attack, he said. “After all, cyber attacks are one of the biggest risks businesses face today, and most organisations will encounter one eventually.
“This guidance provides comprehensive advice to help organisations understand the key steps they should take in the event of a cyber attack – helping them step into action, boost recovery efforts and rebuild systems. However, the smartest organisations won’t simply keep this on file and pull it out when an incident occurs. They will take the guidance and put it into practice today.
“The organisations that rehearse, test and train their staff for cyber disruption are far better equipped and prepared when a real incident strikes. This means building an incident response team, identifying an incident response partner, and fire drilling various cyber attack scenarios against a plan built for an organisation’s own unique environment.”
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