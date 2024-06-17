PBSA Secretary and Treasurer

Susie Thomson is the new Secretary and Treasurer of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) for the 2024-2025 term.

She has five years of active participation in PBSA activities, as the Europe Council Chair and a member of the PBSA Board. She also serves as the Board Liaison for the Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Group.

Susie, pictured, is the Chief Operating Officer at UK-based Matrix. She founded the original risk mitigation business, Security Watchdog, with her family in 1998. She has over 35 years of experience in risk mitigation, due diligence, and background checking; Security Watchdog was sold to Capita plc in 2012 and then to Matrix in 2023, where Susie now oversees service delivery across Matrix group operations.

Mark Inskip, CEO of Matrix said: “We are extremely proud of Susie’s appointment as secretary and treasurer on the main board of the PBSA and have no doubt that she will make the role her own and bring to the PBSA her infectious sense of spirit and passion. Susie’s unrivalled knowledge of the background screening industry will undoubtedly be a massive asset to the association.”

Susie holds a degree in Modern Languages from the University of Exeter and has dual German and UK nationality.

About the PBSA

Founded in 2003, the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) is a non-profit trade association representing over 880 member companies, doing employment and tenant background screening globally. As consumer reporting agencies, PBSA member companies are regulated by the FTC and CFPB under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). Visit https://thepbsa.org/about-us/about-pbsa/.