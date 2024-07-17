Martyn’s Law in King’s Speech

Martyn’s Law, the long campaigned-for legal responsibility on venues to take steps to counter the threat of terrorism, already drafted as the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill, was part of the King’s Speech this morning.

King Charles III said at the opening of Parliament: “Measures will be introduced to improve the safety and security of public venues and help keep the British public safe from terrorism.” More vaguely, the speech stated that the Government will ‘bring forward plans to halve violence against women and girls’. As featured in the July edition of Professional Security Magazine, campaigner Figen Murray‘s march to London culminating on May 22 had ended with a meeting with then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak; and the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who reiterated Labour’s commitment to Martyn’s Law.

In other developments about crime and justice, King Charles said that the Government ‘will seek to strengthen the border and make streets safer. A Bill will be introduced to modernise the asylum and immigration system, establishing a new Border Security Command and delivering enhanced counter terror powers to tackle organised immigration crime,” namely a Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill. While ‘stop the boats’ and illegal immigration loomed largely in the July 4 election campaign, anti-social behaviour did feature, and King Charles said: “Legislation will be brought forward to strengthen community policing, give the police greater powers to deal with anti social behaviour and strengthen support for victims.” That will be called the Crime and Policing Bill; and, Victims, Courts and Public Protection Bill.

Of more general interest, proposed also is ‘a new deal for working people to ban exploitative practices and enhance employment rights’; ‘a statutory Armed Forces Commissioner to act as a strong independent champion’ for the armed forces; and on defence policy, a Strategic Defence Review. Labour proposes to bring in some 35 bills and draft bills; including a Cyber Security and Resilience Bill. A Digital Information and Smart Data Bill proposes, according to Government notes, ‘new, stronger powers’ to the data protection regulator the ICO.

Comments

Jason Towse, Managing Director, Business Services at the security and building services contractor Mitie, welcomed the introducing of Martyn’s Law, ‘to keep us all safer in public venues’. He said: “Following a series of delays, we urge the Government to act quickly and make it a reality as soon as possible, as well as extending the Law to cover un-ticketed outdoor events, which are not currently included in the Bill. This is key to preventing the current legislative blind spot that could have a catastrophic impact if not rectified.”

“However, making this a success doesn’t just sit with the government. We must ensure that venues of all sizes offer the highest quality of training and make it easily accessible to their colleagues. Every day, skilled security officers protect our public spaces, from iconic landmarks to everyday destinations. Martyn’s Law presents an opportunity for our industry to offer the training in key skills that we need to build a pipeline of counter terrorism and public safety expertise for the UK.”

As reported in the August edition of Professional Security Magazine, King Charles is Royal Patron and Chief Life Governor of the guarding contractor Corps Security. The Corps’ CEO Mike Bullock said: “His speech outlined many proposed bills that would impact the daily lives of everyone in the United Kingdom, and we are especially hopeful that his mention of Martyn’s Law, otherwise known as the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill, means that it will finally be passed.

“The legislation was proposed in December 2022 to strengthen the safety requirements in venues that hold over 100 people. Seven years ago, the Manchester Arena bomb attack took the lives of 22 people, including Martyn Hett, the son of Figen Murray. For the past five years, Figen has tirelessly campaigned for this bill to finally become law. On the seventh anniversary in May, members of Corps, including Corps Consult executive director Mike Bluestone, joined her to raise awareness and march 200 miles from Manchester to London.

“Figen’s determined campaigning to strengthen security services across the nation has received renewed attention, as she has received a letter of commitment from Prime Minister Keir Starmer. We hope that with our Monarch’s support and the support of the government, we will finally see the promise of Martyn’s Law honoured, for the safety of our nation.

“We also welcome the introduction of legislation to crack down on the anti-social behaviours officers can encounter, and the Draft Equality (Race and Disability) Bill to ensure that minority ethnic and disabled people are paid fairly. As staunch Real Living Wage advocates and an employer of an incredible and diverse workforce, we will continue to support all workers being treated fairly.”

At the think-tank Social Market Foundation, Jonathan Thomas, Senior Fellow said of the proposals for border security: “Any new legislation aimed at people smugglers will be primarily to demonstrate that Starmer means it when he says he will ‘smash the gangs’. Actually smashing the ‘gangs’ though will unlikely be achieved through national legislation, and will likely require international cooperation that will be much more difficult, and will take much longer, to put in place.”

And at the British Safety Council, its chairman, Peter McGettrick said the King’s Speech set out ‘a legislative agenda moving in the right direction for a safer, healthier, and happier society’. He said: “The confirmation that Martyn’s Law will reach the statute books is welcome, both for the public and those working in higher-risk entertainment venues.”