Five things about dogs in security

Canine teams are one of the most recognisable parts of the security industry, yet they’re also among the most misunderstood. Popular culture has shaped perceptions of aggressive guard dogs patrolling sites or chasing suspects, but the reality is far more nuanced. Dog teams fulfil a wide range of roles, complementing wider security measures to help protect people, property and places. They are carefully selected, highly trained and supported throughout their working lives, with their welfare remaining central to everything they do. Mark Lloyd, Head of Canine Services at the guarding company Securitas UK explores five of the most common misconceptions businesses have about the role of dogs play.

Misconception 1: All dogs in security are guard dogs

One of the biggest misconceptions is that dogs in security are trained to physically apprehend suspects. In reality, no security dog is trained in this way.

Guard dogs, to give them their official title, serve as a high-profile deterrent that has the capability to defend their handler if required, while supporting them to protect people and property. Many others perform a very different role as specialist detection dogs trained to detect explosives as part of specialist security operations. Using their highly developed sense of smell, they help screen environments as part of preventative security measures, providing an additional layer of reassurance before incidents occur.

Mark said: “Different dogs fulfil different roles. Understanding those differences helps organisations identify the right capability for the right security challenge.”

Misconception 2: The more aggressive the dog, the better

Contrary to popular belief, professional security dog teams are selected for qualities such as confidence, focus, control and temperament rather than aggression. Effective general-purpose security dogs should be able to remain calm in busy environments, respond consistently to their handler’s instructions and work safely around employees, visitors and members of the public. Training is designed to develop these qualities through positive reinforcement and consistent handling, ensuring dogs remain confident, motivated and able to perform their role effectively throughout their careers.

Mark added: “The opposite is true. The most effective security dogs are calm, focused and highly controllable. Confidence and temperament are far more important than aggression.”

Misconception 3: Technology has replaced a dog’s nose

Modern security has evolved significantly, with advances in surveillance, monitoring and technical screening technology helping organisations strengthen their security strategies. However, despite these developments, there are some capabilities that technology cannot easily replicate. Dogs have up to 300 million olfactory receptors, compared with around six million in humans, giving them a sense of smell estimated to be between 10,000 and 100,000 times more sensitive than ours. This extraordinary capability enables detection dogs to screen environments quickly and efficiently, complementing wider security measures rather than replacing them.

The most effective security strategies combine people, technology and specialist capabilities, with dog teams providing an additional layer of confidence where appropriate.

Mark added: “Technology has transformed modern security, but a dog’s sense of smell remains one of the most remarkable detection capabilities available. The best security outcomes come from combining specialist capabilities rather than relying on one solution alone.”

Misconception 4: The dog does all the work

Behind every successful canine deployment is a highly trained handler.

Handlers and dogs work together as a team, building a relationship through regular training, trust and consistency. Over time, handlers develop an in-depth understanding of their dog’s behaviour, enabling them to recognise subtle changes in behaviour and respond appropriately. Like the dogs themselves, handlers undertake ongoing training and assessment to maintain professional standards. It is this partnership, rather than the dog working alone, that underpins the effectiveness of every canine team.

Mark added: “Every successful deployment is built on the relationship between the handler and the dog. It’s that partnership, developed through ongoing training and trust, that allows dog teams to operate so effectively.”

Misconception 5: Security dogs are only successful when they find something

It’s easy to assume a successful deployment ends with a detection. In practice, one of the most valuable outcomes can be confirming that the dog hasn’t found a detectable odour. Detection dogs help provide reassurance by supporting thorough security screening, while guarding dogs offer a highly visible presence that can discourage unwanted activity before it can escalate.

Success isn’t measured by what a security dog finds. It’s measured by the confidence, reassurance and preventative value that professionally trained dog teams bring as part of a wider security approach.

Mark added: “Prevention is always the objective. Sometimes the best outcome is simply providing the reassurance that an area is safe and secure.”