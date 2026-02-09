Apprenticeships and opportunities

Security guarding roles being physically demanding and male-dominated, has meant diverse recruitment and retention can be difficult for businesses. Pauline Gunn, Head of Learning & Development and Sarah Hayes, Director of HR at Securitas UK, aim to change that, and say apprenticeships are central to this transformation. Here they write during National Apprenticeship Week.

Redefining what a career in security looks like through structured development, recognised qualifications and targeted support, means the industry can offer real opportunities for growth and long-term success. Making these types of opportunities available to all individuals – whether that is a frontline security officer or an employee in recruitment, marketing or operations – is key.

Lifelong growth

Traditionally, across many industries, apprenticeships have been associated with school leavers and entry-level jobs, or those in the infancy of their careers. Today, they are powerful tool for upskilling employees at every stage. Securitas has employees from all over the business, at various levels, taking part in apprenticeship programmes.

Apprenticeships now extend far beyond traditional security skills. From Level 2 to Level 7 (up to the equivalent of a master’s degree), there are apprenticeships to support leadership skills, management, marketing, human resources, coaching, recruitment, as well as transferable skills within a discipline. Tailored pathways support meaningful development in a way that is responsive to the individual’s skills and aspirations – whether that is improving team leadership, effectively sharing knowledge or building expertise in support of functions.

Confidence, stability and retention

By providing recognised, work-based qualifications, apprenticeships are transforming what was once an interim job into a profession with real progression. This builds capability, boosts confidence and helps reduce turnover by giving employees a future to invest in.

Career development and personal growth within the workforce have already had tangible business outcomes and indicates the business benefits of apprenticeships. Since the apprenticeship scheme started at Securitas in 2023, staff turnover on one account decreased by 46.8 per cent (according to Securitas’ own data), between 2023 and 2025. This is clear evidence that investing in people leads to stronger engagement, improved performance and higher retention.

Many security professionals begin their careers without formal qualifications, which can affect their confidence and sense of progression. Across the wider security industry, it is common for employees to join without formal qualifications. If they do stay, employees who move into supervisory roles through tenure can sometimes feel uncertain about their skills on paper. Apprenticeships can change that. They give individuals pride, validation and a pathway for advancement.

Challenging assumptions

Misconceptions about apprenticeships have meant that employees who could have benefitted from them have missed out. Modern apprenticeships now provide employees with enhanced on-the-job learning and development opportunities needed in leadership and specialist roles.

For those managing apprentices, the requirement of six hours of off-the-job training each week may initially be off-putting. However, this training can often be fitted around on-the-job responsibilities and use real-world working examples to reinforce learning. New ways of thinking can also strengthen in-role performance and capabilities.

By removing barriers to access and supporting learning at every career stage, apprenticeships are helping to broaden entry into security careers for people from diverse backgrounds. In doing so, they are shaping a workforce that is more inclusive, better skilled and more resilient for the future.

Real stories, real growth

Shibin Shaji joined the Securitas UK team in 2023 as a security officer. He recently completed his Level 3 Team Leader apprenticeship and said: “The apprenticeship helped me grow from a task‑focused security officer into a more confident and structured supervisor. It strengthened my communication, emotional intelligence and decision‑making, and gave me practical experience in performance management and mentoring. With the support of my line manager and the training provider, I’ve built real professional confidence and a leadership mindset.”

Owen Mansfield, who works in the Marketing team at Securitas UK, joined the company 18 months ago directly after finishing school. Owen now has a dual role across marketing and communications and is on track to complete his Level 3 Multi-Channel Marketer apprenticeship this quarter. He reflected: “I never thought I would be able to work and earn whilst continuing my studies. Working across marketing and communications disciplines has given me exposure to different types of work which has been instrumental in helping me decide what I want to specialise in.”

These examples reflect numerous success stories across departments and demographics. More than 26pc (according to Securitas data) of current apprentices are also women which is significantly higher than the total workforce figure which is 15pc (Securitas data) female. Both of these are in contrast to the typical industry gender-split of around 10.89 per cent of the workforce being female (according to the Security Industry Authority, the UK regulator) demonstrating real progress in breaking down industry stereotypes and upskilling women to more senior roles within the workforce.

The future

It is clear the security sector is evolving rapidly and retaining skilled employees through clear, career pathways and high-quality training is essential to business growth. Apprenticeships are not just helping to shape individual careers; they are the foundation of a robust talent pipeline for the future of the security industry.

About Securitas UK

Securitas is one of the world’s largest security companies; with 341,000 employees in 44 markets. Visit https://www.securitas.uk.com/.