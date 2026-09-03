The access control hardware firm Mercury Security, part of HID, announced its Mercury S4 input-output (I/O) Modules.

The firm says its modules extend the company’s intelligent controller architecture with a secure, modular platform that enables users to keep systems running and prepare for future tech. Steve Lucas, Vice President of Sales at Mercury said: “Security infrastructure is expected to last for years, even as technology continues to evolve. We designed the S4 platform so customers can continue to expand and adapt their systems over time and protect the investments they have already made. These modules represent the next evolution in the Mercury access control ecosystem, offering a stronger cybersecurity posture, improved system performance and the introduction of a high-density option that reduces the overall system footprint.”

As IT closets and equipment rooms continue to shrink, system integrators face growing pressure to do more with less physical space. Hence the MR54-S4 Reader Interface Module offers four-door capability in the same space previously occupied by a two-door interface module, effectively doubling door capacity within the same footprint. Each module supports up to 12 inputs and up to eight readers in a single unit. By increasing door density within an existing footprint, integrators reduce installation complexity through simplified wiring and improved reliability, and organizations expand capacity without adding panels, the makers add.

Rather than requiring wholesale hardware replacement as technology evolves, Mercury adds that it designed the platform to accommodate future capabilities through modular architecture. For those managing hundreds or even thousands of doors, that means fewer panel replacements, less rewiring and fewer technician visits across facilities, according to the firm. The S4 I/O Modules are available through Mercury’s OEM partner network. Visit https://www.mercury-security.com/controllers/.