The Media Signing Add-on gives network video devices, such as IP cameras and video encoders, a method for cryptographically signing encoded video at the point of creation. The signing information links the video to the specific device that produced it and protects the integrity of the signed video sequence. A video player or verification tool that supports the Media Signing Specification can then confirm whether the signed video is valid and trace it back to its source, even after the video has been shared across different platforms and services. The add-on currently supports video; support for audio is planned. To claim conformance with the Media Signing Add-on, a product must also conform to an ONVIF profile.
Media Signing Add-on
The Media Signing Add-on gives network video devices, such as IP cameras and video encoders, a method for cryptographically signing encoded video at the point of creation. The signing information links the video to the specific device that produced it and protects the integrity of the signed video sequence. A video player or verification tool that supports the Media Signing Specification can then confirm whether the signed video is valid and trace it back to its source, even after the video has been shared across different platforms and services. The add-on currently supports video; support for audio is planned. To claim conformance with the Media Signing Add-on, a product must also conform to an ONVIF profile.