EPAM FM Services announces national partner

The facilities management contractor EPAM FM Services has announced that City Group Security is its national partner.

City Group Security reports the extension of a contract to Leeds, Manchester (pictured, IWM North), Bristol, and Birmingham; and that Awais Zahid, the company’s operations manager, will be a key figure delivering these services, under the leadership of Jon Webster, Director of Operations for the North and Midlands.

Matthew Potter, Director and Head of Facilities Management at EPAM FM, said: “We are delighted to further extend our coverage into a national portfolio with City Group Security. We have worked with them across the south and received exceptional service delivery. We are on a journey with City Group Security, and it is refreshing to review the continuous improvement, standards, and achieving our goals together.”

About City Group Security

The guard firm, a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring Security Industry Authority-approved companies, offers key holding services, mobile response, and security advisors. City Group Security has a female majority board and management team, with 13 females and 12 males. The firm says this shift in the typical gender balance in boardrooms and leadership positions is symbolic and has tangible impacts on the business and its operations.

Diversity of thought is a significant aspect of having a female-majority board and leadership team, the firm adds, arguing that a diverse team provides better decision-making and perspectives that has led to more innovative solutions, better risk management, and improved overall client performance. Visit https://www.citygroupsecurity.com/.