The manufacturer of intruder alarm solutions in the UK and Ireland, HKC, supported pop-up shops by Halo Security, one of its installers. The events at shopping centres in the Greater London area showcase HKC’s products.

For Halo Security, it’s a new way to connect with potential customers. Available at each of the stands is the full range of HKC’s products, which includes its keypads and control panels alongside its external sounder. Visitors can also ask about wireless products – HKC’s RF PIR detectors, RF contacts and shock sensors besides RF life safety devices.

Damian Lloyd, Head of Marketing at HKC, said: “These pop-up shops are not only to show the public how simple and reliable our security solutions are, but they also highlight the expertise and dedication of our installer partners. For end users, it means that they can ask questions and connect directly with our trusted local experts.

“We think it’s important as a manufacturer to understand the needs of our installers and help them to build stronger relationships with customers through initiatives like this. By working together, we are able to show customers why choosing a professional installer, backed by HKC technology, is the most secure option for protecting their businesses and homes.”

