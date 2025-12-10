Pop-up shops

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

December 2025

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025
June 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2025
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
SUBSCRIBE TO THE MAGAZINE ADVERTISE WITH US
Latest Jobs
Project Manager / London, UK
Fire Alarm Installers / England
Data Cabling Engineer / England
Project Manager / London
Security Architect / Based Bristol with Hybrid Working
Service Manager – Security Systems / West of London
Security Service Engineer / UK & Ireland
Health, Safety and Environmental Advisor / UK & Ireland
Project Coordinator – Security Systems Integrator / London
Security Supervisor / London
Post a Job Ad
Alarms

Pop-up shops

by Mark Rowe

The manufacturer of intruder alarm solutions in the UK and Ireland, HKC, supported pop-up shops by Halo Security, one of its installers. The events at shopping centres in the Greater London area showcase HKC’s products.

For Halo Security, it’s a new way to connect with potential customers. Available at each of the stands is the full range of HKC’s products, which includes its keypads and control panels alongside its external sounder. Visitors can also ask about wireless products – HKC’s RF PIR detectors, RF contacts and shock sensors besides RF life safety devices.

Damian Lloyd, Head of Marketing at HKC, said: “These pop-up shops are not only to show the public how simple and reliable our security solutions are, but they also highlight the expertise and dedication of our installer partners. For end users, it means that they can ask questions and connect directly with our trusted local experts.

“We think it’s important as a manufacturer to understand the needs of our installers and help them to build stronger relationships with customers through initiatives like this. By working together, we are able to show customers why choosing a professional installer, backed by HKC technology, is the most secure option for protecting their businesses and homes.”

Visit https://bit.ly/3YgjO5M

Related News

  • Alarms

    NSI Chief Operating Officer

    by Mark Rowe

    The National Security Inspectorate (NSI) has appointed Alaster Purchase, as its new Chief Operating Officer. Richard Fogelman, NSI Chief Executive, said: “I…

  • Alarms

    Inspectorate’s ops manager

    by Mark Rowe

    SSAIB, the UKAS-accredited certification body for the security and fire industries, has appointed Amy Crawley as its Operations Manager. She joins the…

  • Alarms

    Winter burglary claims

    by Mark Rowe

    Winter’s long nights are a time for worrying about burglary – and householders have cause to do so, an insurer’s suggesting. A…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2025 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close