SimonsVoss launches FORTLOX Series to help secure critical infrastructure and distributed estates

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

July 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026
March 2026
February 2026
January 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
Bristol | Full Time

Campus Support Officers

Brussels, Belgium | Full Time

NATO Office of Security – Inspector – Team Leader (+ Reserve List)

VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Global Security Specialist – Asia-based from Tokyo / Japan
Project Manager / Bristol/Bath
Technical Pre Sales Engineer – UK / UK
Project Manager / London, UK
Architect and Engineering Manager / LU1, Luton, Bedfordshire
Data Centre Project Manager / Oxford
Bid Manager / Reading
Site-based Engineer / London
Business Development Manager – Connected Security & Critical Infrastructure / Birmingham, UK
Sales Manager – North / Birmingham, UK
Post a Job Ad
Physical Security

SimonsVoss launches FORTLOX Series to help secure critical infrastructure and distributed estates

by Josh Brace

Digital locking specialist SimonsVoss has launched the FORTLOX Series, a new mechatronic locking system designed to help organisations strengthen security across technical infrastructure sites with remote assets and distributed estates.

At the centre of the system is the FORTLOX Cylinder, a thumb-turn-free and battery-free digital cylinder powered directly by the multifunctional FORTLOX Key. Together, the system delivers a freely programmable digital access solution that can be managed centrally or locally via software and mobile app.

The FORTLOX Key combines multiple functions within a single device, operating as a programmable key, active transponder, BLE communication interface and optional RFID credential.

Designed for indoor and outside environments where operational resilience, flexibility and accountability are critical, the FORTLOX system offers a modern alternative to traditional mechanical locking systems, making access simple and secure across complex technical sites.

The launch comes as organisations face increasing pressure to strengthen physical security, manage changing access permissions and reduce the operational burden associated with mechanical key management.

According to SimonsVoss, the system is particularly suited to infrastructure and remote locations where secure, controlled access is required for engineers, contractors and maintenance teams across multiple sites.

Applications for the FORTLOX Series include data centres, transformer substations, server cabinets, cable distribution cabinets, EV charging infrastructure and remote or infrequently accessed technical facilities where secure and traceable access is essential.

By enabling organisations to issue, update and revoke access permissions remotely, the FORTLOX system is designed to help reduce unnecessary site visits, improve auditability and simplify access management across distributed estates

Bruce Donald, UK and Ireland Country Manager at SimonsVoss, said:

“Many organisations responsible for critical infrastructure and distributed estates are still relying on traditional mechanical locking systems that can be difficult to manage at scale.

“FORTLOX has been developed to provide a more flexible and resilient approach to access control, helping organisations improve security, simplify access management and reduce maintenance requirements without major disruption to existing infrastructure.

“The ability to centrally manage permissions, quickly issue temporary access rights and retrofit existing cylinders makes the system particularly valuable for facilities and infrastructure operators managing multiple locations.”

The FORTLOX Series has been developed as an extension of SimonsVoss System 3060 and can be integrated with wider SimonsVoss locking components including Digital Cylinder AX, SmartHandle AX Advanced and SmartRelay 3.

Further information on the FORTLOX Series is available at: https://www.simons-voss.com/en/Access-control/fortlox-series.html

Related News

Close