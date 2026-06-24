SimonsVoss launches FORTLOX Series to help secure critical infrastructure and distributed estates

Digital locking specialist SimonsVoss has launched the FORTLOX Series, a new mechatronic locking system designed to help organisations strengthen security across technical infrastructure sites with remote assets and distributed estates.

At the centre of the system is the FORTLOX Cylinder, a thumb-turn-free and battery-free digital cylinder powered directly by the multifunctional FORTLOX Key. Together, the system delivers a freely programmable digital access solution that can be managed centrally or locally via software and mobile app.

The FORTLOX Key combines multiple functions within a single device, operating as a programmable key, active transponder, BLE communication interface and optional RFID credential.

Designed for indoor and outside environments where operational resilience, flexibility and accountability are critical, the FORTLOX system offers a modern alternative to traditional mechanical locking systems, making access simple and secure across complex technical sites.

The launch comes as organisations face increasing pressure to strengthen physical security, manage changing access permissions and reduce the operational burden associated with mechanical key management.

According to SimonsVoss, the system is particularly suited to infrastructure and remote locations where secure, controlled access is required for engineers, contractors and maintenance teams across multiple sites.

Applications for the FORTLOX Series include data centres, transformer substations, server cabinets, cable distribution cabinets, EV charging infrastructure and remote or infrequently accessed technical facilities where secure and traceable access is essential.

By enabling organisations to issue, update and revoke access permissions remotely, the FORTLOX system is designed to help reduce unnecessary site visits, improve auditability and simplify access management across distributed estates

Bruce Donald, UK and Ireland Country Manager at SimonsVoss, said:

“Many organisations responsible for critical infrastructure and distributed estates are still relying on traditional mechanical locking systems that can be difficult to manage at scale.

“FORTLOX has been developed to provide a more flexible and resilient approach to access control, helping organisations improve security, simplify access management and reduce maintenance requirements without major disruption to existing infrastructure.

“The ability to centrally manage permissions, quickly issue temporary access rights and retrofit existing cylinders makes the system particularly valuable for facilities and infrastructure operators managing multiple locations.”

The FORTLOX Series has been developed as an extension of SimonsVoss System 3060 and can be integrated with wider SimonsVoss locking components including Digital Cylinder AX, SmartHandle AX Advanced and SmartRelay 3.

Further information on the FORTLOX Series is available at: https://www.simons-voss.com/en/Access-control/fortlox-series.html