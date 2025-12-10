New from the video surveillance product manufacturer Hanwha Vision are three ruggedised PTZ cameras, for monitoring in challenging settings.

Designed to withstand extreme weather, these cameras offer AI-powered intelligence – via Hanwha Vison’s AI-native chipset Wisenet 9 – to cover critical infrastructure, transportation, ports and urban areas. The models are TNP-A6550RW, TNP-A7430RW and TNP-A9430RW. With an operating temperature range of minus 50 degrees C to plus 60 degrees C, and resilience in Category 5 hurricane-level winds (up to 257km/h), they offer monitoring in snow, heavy rain, high heat, or storms.

Anti-icing, including a window defroster and pan heater, means a clear field of view and PTZ mobility in freezing conditions. Optical image stabilisation (OIS) and digital image stabilisation (DIS; the TNP-A6550RW supports DIS only) deliver clarity under high winds or strong vibrations, for video that remains steady even in harsh conditions, the product firm says.

The cameras are certified with IP68 dust and water resistance, and IK10 impact protection, besides meeting MIL-STD-810H military standards, for working whether despite saltwater spray at ports or dust and sand.

Imaging

The products come with a 55x optical zoom (2MP) or 43x zoom (4/8MP models) and an IR range of up to 500m, for capturing details across expansive areas. A wide tilt range and mounting options offer flexibility. Powered by Hanwha Vision’s Wisenet 9 System on Chip, the cameras achieve clear and detailed images even in the most challenging lighting, the firm adds.

AI-powered monitoring

As for the cameras’AI features, the object classification engine identifies people (with clothing attributes for top and bottom colours), faces, vehicles, and license plates, for forensic search. Dynamic Privacy Masking ensures compliance in sensitive zones, while auto-tracking keeps focus on the target object, even when larger movements or surrounding crowds are present.



Cybersecurity, integrations

As for cybersecurity, the product certifications include FIPS 140-3 Level 3 and ETSI EN 303 645, for proven cyber resilience. The company’s WiseStream compression reduces bandwidth consumption, optimising efficiency for large-scale deployments. The camera also integrates with video management software, including Milestone, Genetec (with Hanwha Vision’s plug-in), Wisenet SSM and Wisenet WAVE.