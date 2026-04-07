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Physical Security

Steel door

by Mark Rowe

A UK manufacturer of steel doors, Robust, has released OUTA-GATE. The makers describe it as a corrosion-resistant steel gate for applications in the commercial and residential sector.

The product firm says the gate offers significantly improved corrosion resistance compared to standard galvanised products. The gate comes with an anti-corrosion warranty of up to ten years. The firm says that the low maintenance properties of the gate make it suited to applications where ongoing upkeep must be kept to a minimum, including student housing, social housing, rented properties and residential gated communities. Unlike timber alternatives, OUTA-GATE will not warp, rot or require frequent repainting.

Developed as an alternative to traditional timber or standard metal gates, OUTA-GATE is for front and rear garden paths, entrances, driveways and controlled access points. The gate features a choice of vertical or horizontal panelling effects on both sides of the leaf. It comes in a range of standard sizes, with widths of 900mm or 1000mm and heights of 1200mm, 1600mm or 2100mm. For customers that require gates up to 1200mm high, the gate comes with a latch as standard, while gates over 1200mm include a mortice lock. Double gate options are also available for wider access requirements.

The product is finished in a polyester coating and as for colours comes in Traffic White, Jet Black, Anthracite Grey and Moorland Green. For those seeking a more distinctive look, woodgrain effect finishes and non-standard colours can also be specified alongside a choice of matt black or stainless steel hardware.

Paul Williams, Commercial Director at Robust UK, says: “This is the first time we have introduced an off-the-shelf steel gate solution, after recognising increased demand in the market for ready-made solutions. OUTA-GATE provides customers with a low-maintenance security solution to protect premises and people. This alternative to traditional timber gates delivers enhanced corrosion resistance and long-term durability for both commercial and residential environments.”

For more about the product and others visit https://www.robust-uk.com/product/outa-gate/.

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