Friday, November 14, 2025
Cyber

Summits at Black Hat Europe 2025

by Mark Rowe

Black Hat Europe 2025, the annual show for cyber sector people (pictured, the 2024 entrance) runs from December 8 to December 11 at Excel in London Docklands. It’s also holding summits, covering potential risks, developments and expected trends. Attendees can also attend breakout sessions and Q&As.

 

This year’s Summits are on Tuesday, December 9. Summits require individual passes to attend and will include:

 The ninth annual Black Hat Executive Summit is for CISOs and other senior cybersecurity executives an opportunity to hear from industry figures; sponsored by Cyera. To apply, visit blackhat.com/eu-25/executive-summit.html. The topics include: AI-powered cyber warfare and nation-state threats, quantum-safe security transformation, and CISO leadership in an evolving threat landscape. Invited speakers include: William Hagestad, Lieutenant Colonel, United States Marine Corps (Retired); Owanate Bestman, Founder and Director of Bestman Solutions; Brian Honan, Chairman of Cyber Ireland; and more.

An inaugural AI Security Summit will hear from executives, investors, technology vendors, and data specialists as they address AI-cyber innovation. The AI Security Summit is sponsored by Airia and Rubrik, Platinum Sponsors; Mend.io, Gold Sponsor; and Imperum and Zenity, Silver Sponsors. To purchase a pass, visit blackhat.com/eu-25/ai-summit.html. Topics include: AI security vulnerabilities and attack vectors, advanced threat techniques and zero-day exploits, and the modern cybercriminal ecosystem; andspeakers include: Nathan Hamiel, Senior Director of Research, Kudelski Security; David Rogers, Founder of Copper Horse Ltd; Itsik Mantin, Head of AI Security Research, Intuit; and more.

An inaugural Financial Services Security Summit is sponsored by Bugcrowd. To purchase a pass to this Summit, please visit blackhat.com/eu-25/financial-summit.html. Topics include: AI-powered threats and advanced persistent attacks, regulatory compliance and financial crime prevention, cloud security and operational resilience; and speakers include: Rachel Higham, NED, Strategic Advisor, ex-FTSE100 CTO; Antti Ropponen, Executive Partner, IBM; and Bronwyn Boyle, CISO, PPRO.

Visit blackhat.com/eu-25/registration.html.

More in the January and February 2026 editions of Professional Security Magazine.

