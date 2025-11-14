Summits at Black Hat Europe 2025

Black Hat Europe 2025, the annual show for cyber sector people (pictured, the 2024 entrance) runs from December 8 to December 11 at Excel in London Docklands. It’s also holding summits, covering potential risks, developments and expected trends. Attendees can also attend breakout sessions and Q&As.

This year’s Summits are on Tuesday, December 9. Summits require individual passes to attend and will include:

The ninth annual Black Hat Executive Summit is for CISOs and other senior cybersecurity executives an opportunity to hear from industry figures; sponsored by Cyera. To apply, visit blackhat.com/eu-25/executive-summit.html. The topics include: AI-powered cyber warfare and nation-state threats, quantum-safe security transformation, and CISO leadership in an evolving threat landscape. Invited speakers include: William Hagestad, Lieutenant Colonel, United States Marine Corps (Retired); Owanate Bestman, Founder and Director of Bestman Solutions; Brian Honan, Chairman of Cyber Ireland; and more.

An inaugural AI Security Summit will hear from executives, investors, technology vendors, and data specialists as they address AI-cyber innovation. The AI Security Summit is sponsored by Airia and Rubrik, Platinum Sponsors; Mend.io, Gold Sponsor; and Imperum and Zenity, Silver Sponsors. To purchase a pass, visit blackhat.com/eu-25/ai-summit.html. Topics include: AI security vulnerabilities and attack vectors, advanced threat techniques and zero-day exploits, and the modern cybercriminal ecosystem; andspeakers include: Nathan Hamiel, Senior Director of Research, Kudelski Security; David Rogers, Founder of Copper Horse Ltd; Itsik Mantin, Head of AI Security Research, Intuit; and more.

An inaugural Financial Services Security Summit is sponsored by Bugcrowd. To purchase a pass to this Summit, please visit blackhat.com/eu-25/financial-summit.html. Topics include: AI-powered threats and advanced persistent attacks, regulatory compliance and financial crime prevention, cloud security and operational resilience; and speakers include: Rachel Higham, NED, Strategic Advisor, ex-FTSE100 CTO; Antti Ropponen, Executive Partner, IBM; and Bronwyn Boyle, CISO, PPRO.

Visit blackhat.com/eu-25/registration.html.

More in the January and February 2026 editions of Professional Security Magazine.