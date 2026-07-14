Cyber risk quantification

Cyber risk needs a common language, says Notis Iliopoulos, pictured, EVP of Managed Risk and Controls, at the platform Obrela.

Cybersecurity is great at collecting data. Organisations have access to vast amounts of information about vulnerabilities, threats, control effectiveness, attack paths and compliance status. And security operations centres generate a constant stream of intelligence about the risks facing the business.

Despite all of this information, many organisations are still struggling to answer some of the most basic but important questions being asked in the boardroom. For example: What is our greatest cyber exposure? How could it affect the business? Where should we invest to reduce risk most effectively?

It is not about a lack of visibility because most organisations have more visibility than ever. The challenge is translating all of this technical security data into meaningful business insight.

For years, cyber risk has been measured using technical indicators such as vulnerability counts, CVSS scores, patching levels and compliance metrics. While these are valuable operational measures for managing day-to-day security activities, they were not designed to help boards make strategic business decisions. Knowing that an organization has thousands of vulnerabilities, dozens of high-severity findings or improving patch compliance does not explain its potential financial exposure or the overall resilience of its most important business services.

Cyber risk is now a board-level issue and that means the questions being asked have changed. Executives are not just interested in how many vulnerabilities exist; they want to understand which of those vulnerabilities could have an impact on the organisation, how likely they are to be exploited and whether current investments are reducing exposure in the areas that matter most. Increasing regulatory scrutiny and a growing focus on operational resilience have reinforced this shift because it puts greater emphasis on demonstrable governance, informed decision-making and a clear understanding of material cyber risk.

This is a challenge because technical severity doesn’t always equate to business impact. A vulnerability may get the highest possible severity rating but if it affects a low-value development environment protected by multiple compensating controls, the actual business risk may be relatively limited. On the other hand, a vulnerability with a lower technical score could expose a critical operational system, customer-facing application or core business process, which would have significantly greater financial and operational consequences if exploited. Without understanding that context, organisations will find themselves prioritising remediation based on technical scores rather than genuine business risk.

This is why cyber risk quantification (CRQ) is so important. At its heart, CRQ is not about producing a single financial figure or another management dashboard. It is about providing organisations with a meaningful framework for actually understanding their cyber exposure. By combining threat-informed scenarios with financial modelling and business context, organisations are able to evaluate cyber risk in terms that support investment decisions, resilience planning and enterprise risk management.

One of the most valuable aspects of this approach is that it encourages organisations to think in terms of realistic attack scenarios rather than isolated technical findings. Cyber risk does not arise from vulnerabilities, control gaps or incidents in isolation. It emerges from the interaction between threat capability, exposure conditions, defensive strength, business criticality and potential consequences. Understanding how these scenarios could unfold, together with the effectiveness of existing controls and their potential business impact, provides a far more accurate picture of organisational risk than vulnerability scores alone.

Expressing cyber risk in financial terms also means cyber exposure can be discussed at board level alongside other enterprise risks using a common business language. This makes decisions about investment, risk appetite and resilience more informed. Security leaders are better able to demonstrate where additional resources will have the greatest impact, while boards will have more confidence that cyber investment is aligned with business priorities and not just responding to the latest technical issue.

Perhaps one of the biggest misconceptions surrounding cyber risk quantification is that it is just a reporting exercise. Producing a financial estimate of cyber exposure once or twice a year doesn’t do much to improve resilience if the underlying risk picture changes. Organisations are constantly introducing new technologies, changing business processes, expanding digital supply chains and responding to new threat activity. Effective cyber risk management must reflect this dynamic environment by providing a continuous, evidence-based view of exposure that evolves alongside changes in the threat landscape and the organisation itself.

This does not mean traditional cybersecurity disciplines such as vulnerability management, threat intelligence, exposure management or incident response are less important. These are the activities that provide the operational evidence used to make meaningful risk decisions. The difference is that they are not viewed in isolation.

Organisations do not need more cybersecurity data; they need better ways of interpreting it. With cyber risk now recognized as a strategic business issue rather than simply a technical one, success will depend on an organisation’s ability to translate technical findings into decision-quality intelligence. Cyber risk quantification is an important step in that evolution, helping organisations move beyond reporting technical issues to understanding, prioritising and managing cyber risk as a fundamental business discipline.