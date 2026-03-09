CATEGORIES
by Mark Rowe

Hirsch UK has appointed Richard Berry as Business Development Manager (London and the South‑East). Richard, pictured, brings more than 25 years of experience across the physical security and technology sectors, spanning OEMs, system integrators, and specialists.

The manufacturer says that Richard has worked across access control, credentials, video technologies, footfall analytics, proptech, and a range of integrated security solutions. His background includes technical expertise and project sales. Hirsch UK, which offers access control, video intelligence, perimeter protection, and identity authentication products, says he joins at a significant moment in the company’s evolution, as the Group continues to expand globally.

Richard said: “Hirsch is at a really exciting stage as we grow globally and move toward a more holistic approach to physical security across both enterprise and SMB markets. With the combined strengths of Hirsch USA’s 50‑year high‑security legacy, TDSi’s 40 years of access control expertise, and the cutting‑edge technologies from Hirsch Group (previously Vitaprotech), we have an incredibly strong portfolio under one roof. I’m looking forward to helping customers rethink their approach and adopt solutions that are best in class today and adaptable for tomorrow.”

Richard will focus on partners, consultants, and end user customers. He added: “What I enjoy most is tackling new challenges and helping customers consider different approaches that deliver better outcomes. It’s already been a real buzz reconnecting with industry friends and colleagues who are keen to learn more about the benefits of the complete Hirsch portfolio. I’m excited to help the brand grow and go from strength to strength.”

Visit hirschsecure.co.uk.

