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April 2026

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Thursday, April 9, 2026
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Latest Jobs
Director of Research & Development / Kent
Business Development Manager – South / St Albans
Fire Project Manager / England
Site Manager / England
Mechanical Maintenance engineer / England
Door Entry & CCTV Engineer / Wales
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Fire

Fire detection webinar

by Mark Rowe

The fire alarm and life safety product manufacturer, C-TEC, is hosting a webinar, “Need to upgrade your fire detection and alarm systems? We can save you thousands!” on Thursday, April 23.

It’s aimed at fire specialists, specifiers and site managers looking to upgrade fire systems in schools, care homes, council buildings or hotels, and will focus mainly on FastConvert, pictured, C-TEC’s new conventional to addressable zone converter. As a retrofit solution, FastConvert is designed to aid the conversion and upgrade of a multi-zone conventional fire system to an addressable CAST system using pre-existing wiring to cut time and costs on site.

Andy Green, C-TEC’s Marketing Director said: “FastConvert can quickly upgrade old systems to sophisticated addressable systems capable of lockdown functionality, internet connectivity, powerful false alarm reduction, complex cause and effects and more.”

The Wigan-based firm is among the exhibitors at The Fire Safety Event, part of the series at the NEC on April 28 to 30.

Sign up for the webinar here. And to read a case study detailing an actual product installation, click here.

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