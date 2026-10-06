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Fire

Sales Director

by Mark Rowe

The intercom and fire safety product manufacturer Comelit-PAC has appointed Chris Carroll as Sales Director. He’s been 18 years with the company, having joined in January 2008 and has worked in several roles, gaining experience of products, customers and sales operations.

Chris, pictured, says: “I’ve learnt a lot from the people I’ve worked with over the years, both within Comelit and among our customers. Having held roles across different parts of the business, I understand the challenges our team faces and what customers need from us. I’m looking forward to bringing this experience to the role, building on our strengths and helping the business continue to move forward.”

Chris will work with the sales team and customers, building on relationships and identifying new opportunities. He will draw on his experience to help the team understand customers’ priorities and where Comelit-PAC’s products and support can make a difference. He adds: “I want to make sure we continue to work together effectively, with a consistent approach where it can benefit the business. By continuing to listen to our customers and responding to their needs, we can identify opportunities to grow while maintaining the high levels of service and support they expect from us.

“We have so much experience within us and I want to build on this while providing the opportunity to bring each member’s own ideas and expertise to the table. I want to make the role my own, while building on the way we already work and creating an environment where people enjoy their roles. I have been fortunate to have had great support from Francesca throughout my career, and I am grateful for the opportunities she has given me to develop and take on such new responsibilities.”

Francesca Boeris, Managing Director of Comelit-PAC, adds: “Chris has gained a deep understanding of our business and our customers over almost two decades with us. He has a strong knowledge of our products and is someone the team can turn to when they need advice or a different perspective. He has always been willing to share what he knows and support those around him, so it is great to see him take this next step and bring that approach to the Sales Director role.”

Visit https://comelit-pac.co.uk/.

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