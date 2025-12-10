CATEGORIES
Guarding

Festival supplier award shortlist

by Mark Rowe

KSS NW Limited, a North West-based security and crowd management company, has been shortlisted for Best Crowd Management & Security at the Festival Supplier Awards 2026.

The Bolton-based company is in the running for its safeguarding-led work across major festivals. The firm put forward a case from 2025, when a festival goer who had experienced years of domestic abuse sought help after seeing one of KSS’s Ask for Angela safeguarding posters. KSS officers responded using the company’s safeguarding protocols providing discreet support, ensuring her safety, and working with welfare teams to connect her with professional help.

Floyd Allen, Head of Operations at KSS NW, said: “That single moment changed a life. It showed exactly why safeguarding is at the heart of our work. Security isn’t just about managing spaces it’s about protecting people. Our team delivered with compassion, professionalism and courage.”

Garry Longthorne, Chairman of KSS NW, added: “I am incredibly proud of our entire team. Being shortlisted for this award reflects not only our operational excellence, but our culture of care. We pride ourselves on being a safeguarding-led organisation that puts people first  customers, staff and partners. This recognition is testament to years of hard work, dedication and belief in doing the right thing.”

UK and Ireland

In 2025, the firm deployed teams across 57 festivals and major outdoor events, and worked with promoters including:

Festival Republic
Live Nation
DF Concerts
The Warehouse Project
Far and Beyond
MAMA Festivals
BBC Live Music & Events

The remit spanned bar security, arena response teams, emergency routes, medical support zones, campsite safeguarding, and sponsorship activations. Deployments (pictured) included Glastonbury, Electric Picnic, BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Reading & Leeds, TRNSMT, and rock band Oasis’ homecoming concerts at Heaton Park, Manchester.

 

About the awards

Michelle Tayton, Event Director of the Festival Supplier Awards, said: “Once again, we’ve been blown away by both the volume and calibre of entries. Making the shortlist is an achievement in itself, and KSS NW LTD has been recognised for its hard work, innovation and ability to deliver. The finalists highlight the creativity, capability and capacity that exists across the outdoor event industry.”

Winners will be announced at a ceremony at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms, London, on Thursday, January 29. Visit https://www.festivalsupplierawards.com/.

