January 2026

ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
Thursday, January 22, 2026
Guarding

Silver Fox Award

by Mark Rowe

Lynda Moore, Managing Partner of FM Contract Watch, has presented the 2025 Silver Fox Award to Paul Sanchez, Estate Security Manager of PROception, at Hanover Square Estate.

During 2025 the Silver Fox auditors completed several penetration tests at the estate, and the Guest Ambassador Team (pictured) is recognised for preventing unauthorised access, their excellent customer service skills and the overall standard of service provided to their client.

FM Contract Watch are also behind ACS Pacesetters, the group of highest-scoring Security Industry Authority-approved contractors. Visit www.acspacesetters.co.uk.

Related News

  • Guarding

    Moors contract

    by Mark Rowe

    In its first long-term football contract, the guarding and event security firm MAN Commercial Protection has signed a three-year deal with the…

  • Guarding

    Silver award from EcoVadis

    by Mark Rowe

    The guarding firm Corps Security reports that it has received a silver award from EcoVadis, an independent provider of business sustainability ratings…

  • Guarding

    Langham Estate contract

    by Mark Rowe

    Corps Security has won a contract with The Langham Estate, a multi-site residential and commercial property management company in Fitzrovia, central London,…

