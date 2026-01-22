Lynda Moore, Managing Partner of FM Contract Watch, has presented the 2025 Silver Fox Award to Paul Sanchez, Estate Security Manager of PROception, at Hanover Square Estate.

During 2025 the Silver Fox auditors completed several penetration tests at the estate, and the Guest Ambassador Team (pictured) is recognised for preventing unauthorised access, their excellent customer service skills and the overall standard of service provided to their client.

FM Contract Watch are also behind ACS Pacesetters, the group of highest-scoring Security Industry Authority-approved contractors. Visit www.acspacesetters.co.uk.