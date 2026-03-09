CATEGORIES
Fire

Fire safety for Samaritans office

by Mark Rowe

The charity the Samaritans has a new fire safety system at its registered office in Ewell, outside London. The suicide prevention charity provides emotional support 24 hours. To protect the staff at its central offices, Samaritans has replaced its ageing fire alarm with a LogiFire wireless product, made by Comelit-PAC and installed by Red Technical Services Ltd.

Anthony Borrow at Samaritans says: “The safety of our staff and volunteers is always a priority. We needed a fire system upgrade that would bring us peace of mind while also being practical for our office environment. The process was made straightforward through the support of both Comelit-PAC and Red Technical Services, who worked with us from the outset to understand our needs and ensure a smooth installation.”

A single LogiFire 118 panel was configured wirelessly. To extend coverage across the office, four translators and wired interfaces are linked with four door access points. Sounders, manual call points, and detectors were fitted around the building to give compliance with fire safety standards.

The system features cloud-based remote connectivity, enabling the charity’s facilities staff and Comelit-PAC engineers to monitor and manage the fire safety network in real time from any location. Through a secure online platform, authorised users can receive alerts, check system status and carry out diagnostics without needing to be on site.

Steve Hopkins, General Manager from Red Technical Services, added: “This project required careful planning to keep the office fully operational for their essential work during installation. The wireless design of the LogiFire panel meant we could phase the work efficiently, avoiding intrusive cabling and keeping downtime to an absolute minimum. Remote cloud access now allows engineers to run system checks, update configurations and respond to alerts immediately, which reduces maintenance costs and improves ongoing resilience. “

As for delivery; from the design and specification stage, Comelit-PAC worked alongside Red Technical Services to map out the system requirements and plan the works. This included site surveys, identifying the best equipment locations, and agreeing on installation phases to reduce disruption to the charity’s operations.

Mandy Bowden, Comelit-PAC Fire Systems Business Manager – UK and Ireland, added: “Our priority was to design a fire safety system that delivers reliable protection and can adapt as Samaritans’ requirements change. Through close partnership, we carried out detailed surveys and planning to ensure the system fits the building and its operations precisely. The combination of wireless technology and secure cloud monitoring provides the flexibility to expand coverage, add new devices, or adjust settings as needed, all offering long-term confidence in the safety of staff and volunteers.”

