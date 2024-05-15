CIE Group at the NEC

At The Security Event (TSE) 2024 at the Birmingham NEC, the exhibitor CIE Group marked its 60th year with champagne drinks reception (pictured) on the first two days of the show, besides a display of security products. Long offering value-added distribution in the audiovisual sector, CIE is now a distributor in the security sector also. TSE 2024 served as a platform to unveil the company’s latest brand offerings; having doubled its product line-up in the past year.

The CIE stand became a hub for show visitors to see access control products from manufacturers such as 2N, Akuvox, Volo, Stid, Freevolt S-Key, and Safr. CIE presented an overview of each brand’s most recent products in access control, intercoms, video surveillance, and mobile credentialing. Chris Edwards, Marketing Director, CIE Group, said: “This was our fourth year exhibiting at TSE and our return to the show really felt significant.

“We had an excellent product line-up that proved to be of great interest to many of the show delegates, and we also got to celebrate our 60th anniversary in style – what more could you ask from a show! Following this success we’re now looking forward to being part of the vanguard of new product innovation in the security sector.”

TSE 2024 also witnessed the new partnership between Freevolt S-Key, offering fingerprint-activated access control. Unlike traditional systems, S-Key integrates the biometric scanner directly into RFID (radio-frequency identity) cards.

CIE were also showcasing their partnership with Real Network’s SAFR Scan, without physical keys or cards. Its facial recognition technology eliminates the need for traditional access credentials, providing a truly keyless and streamlined access control the firms say.

Chris Edwards added: “Rather than 60 years old, we prefer to view ourselves as 60 years young in the security industry. We’re tremendously enthusiastic about introducing next-generation products to the security industry and shaping the future of access control and related areas.”

Visit https://cie-group.com/.

The Security Event runs next at the NEC from Tuesday to Thursday, April 8 to 10, 2025.