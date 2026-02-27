Corps ops desk for MS Webb

Corps Monitoring is providing a Network Operations Centre (NOC) for enforcement and property services company MS Webb. This will connect MS Webb’s platforms with Corps Monitoring’s Sentinel alarm receiving platform. This is bringing multiple service lines together through a single desk, says Corps Monitoring, the electronic security arm of Corps Security and a social enterprise.

Corps Monitoring will provide MS Webb with alarm monitoring, out-of-hours call handling, key holding, time and attendance monitoring, and alarm response. The MS Webb desk will offer 24/7 support with security operators, to reduce false alarms, the firms add.

About MS Webb

MS Webb provides enforcement and security services to property, including eviction services, debt recovery, property repossession, process serving, asset tracing, and surveillance, delivered by certified bailiffs and investigators. The company works with the legal sector to provide asset recovery; besides with landlords and commercial asset managers, integrating remote monitoring technology with traditional security measures such as guarding and dog handler services.

Andrea Strong, managing director at Corps Monitoring, said: “We’re proud to see this partnership already delivering value for MS Webb and its customers through our comprehensive monitoring service. By working closely together, we can ensure consistent performance, minimise false alarms and maintain the rapid, reliable response their clients expect from a 24/7 service.”

And Greg Webb, managing director at MS Webb Ltd, said: “We chose Corps Monitoring to provide our NOC because we needed a partner with the scale, resilience, and technical depth to match our growth ambitions and our clients’ expectations for truly continuous protection. Their accredited, state-of-the-art monitoring centre, investment in cutting-edge technology, and focus on highly trained operators gave us confidence that they could integrate seamlessly with our existing security operations and support our move towards more technology-led services.

“The onboarding process was structured and collaborative, communication has been clear, and their team has been proactive in fine-tuning settings to minimise false alarms while maintaining a fast response when it matters. This partnership is already helping us deliver a more robust, 24/7 service to our customers and gives us a strong platform to continue innovating in how we protect people, property, and assets across the UK.”