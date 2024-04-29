Thursday, May 2, 2024
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
SUBSCRIBE TO THE MAGAZINE ADVERTISE WITH US
Latest Jobs
Post a Job Ad
Integrated Systems

Digifort UK at the NEC

by Mark Rowe

Here are reasons from Digifort UK to visit their stand at The Security Event, on stand 5/L80, pictured, this week from Tuesday to Thursday, April 30 to May 2 at the Birmingham NEC, hall 5:

1. Unique, one-time-buy, VMS (video management software) license structure, with no annual maintenance fees.
2. Performance-optimised VMS servers, with up to a seven year warranty.
3. Multi-market success in the UK, including power stations, ports, smart motorways, industrial sites, public space, universities, multi-site retail, shopping malls and more.
4. Future-proof, with simple expansion for cameras, devices and systems.
5. Modular options for neural analytics, LPR (licence plate recognition), Facial Recognition and Point-of-Sale (PoS).
6. SDK integration with over 400 camera manufacturer brands and over 10,000 cameras – much deeper than ONVIF (which we also do!).
7. Failover in mirrored, ratio and parallel recording formats.
8. Cloud streaming and backup.
9. NVR and DVR control, coordinating mixed brands into one common platform.
10. Fully supported in the UK.

At the show the company will be announcing:

1. A monthly NVR (network video recorder), analytics and VMS license structure, moving the VMS purchase from a capital expenditure to an Operational Expenditure (op-ex) budget.
2. Analytics using AI for metadata searching.

Visit https://www.thesecurityevent.co.uk/.

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2024 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close