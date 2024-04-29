Digifort UK at the NEC

Here are reasons from Digifort UK to visit their stand at The Security Event, on stand 5/L80, pictured, this week from Tuesday to Thursday, April 30 to May 2 at the Birmingham NEC, hall 5:

1. Unique, one-time-buy, VMS (video management software) license structure, with no annual maintenance fees.

2. Performance-optimised VMS servers, with up to a seven year warranty.

3. Multi-market success in the UK, including power stations, ports, smart motorways, industrial sites, public space, universities, multi-site retail, shopping malls and more.

4. Future-proof, with simple expansion for cameras, devices and systems.

5. Modular options for neural analytics, LPR (licence plate recognition), Facial Recognition and Point-of-Sale (PoS).

6. SDK integration with over 400 camera manufacturer brands and over 10,000 cameras – much deeper than ONVIF (which we also do!).

7. Failover in mirrored, ratio and parallel recording formats.

8. Cloud streaming and backup.

9. NVR and DVR control, coordinating mixed brands into one common platform.

10. Fully supported in the UK.

At the show the company will be announcing:

1. A monthly NVR (network video recorder), analytics and VMS license structure, moving the VMS purchase from a capital expenditure to an Operational Expenditure (op-ex) budget.

2. Analytics using AI for metadata searching.

Visit https://www.thesecurityevent.co.uk/.