RISC chair

Paul Lincoln CB OBE VR is the new chair of the umbrella group the Security and Resilience Industry Suppliers Community (RISC), a partnership body between Government and the national security and resilience sector.

Most recently, he served as the Second Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Defence, and earlier was Director General of Border Force. As a civil servant in the Home Office, he was Director General for the Office for Security and Counter Terrorism (OSCT), and held senior roles within the Cabinet Office and Ministry of Defence. He said: “I am delighted and honoured to take on the role of Chair of RISC. The partnership between Government and industry is fundamental to maintaining and enhancing the UK’s national resilience. RISC plays a vital role in fostering collaboration and supporting innovation across the security sector. I look forward to working closely with colleagues from across Government, industry, and academia to continue this important work.”

Dan Jarvis, Home Office Minister for Security, said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Paul Lincoln as the new chair of the Security and Resilience Industry Suppliers Community. Paul brings highly valuable expertise as Government continues to work in close partnership with industry to drive economic growth and strengthen national resilience. I look forward to working with Paul and RISC members to build a more resilient and secure Britain.”

Paul Lincoln succeeds Dr Hugo Rosemont, who served as interim chair in 2025.

About RISC

Set up in 2007 at the behest of the Home Office, RISC is a alliance of trade associations, suppliers and others that represent the UK’s security and resilience sector. It serves as a channel of communication; RISC co-chairs the Security and Resilience Growth Partnership (SRGP) with the Minister for Security, bringing together industry, academia and Government.

Kevin Craven, CEO of the defence and security sector trade association ADS, said: “His expertise and extensive knowledge of national security and defence, combined with his leadership across government, makes him a perfect fit for the role. His experience will be invaluable as we strengthen the UK’s security and resilience sector in support of national and global challenges.”

Julian David, CEO of the trade body TechUK, said: “At a time when security and resilience are at the forefront of national and global debate, his appointment comes at a critical moment.

Established to work alongside the Home Office in helping to implement the UK’s national security objectives and to fulfil the economic potential of the UK security sector, RISC acts as the Government’s principal conduit to the security and resilience community, including the technology sector which plays a vital role in keeping the UK safe in an increasingly digital world. We stand ready to work with Paul on key priorities for the sector, supporting his role in co-chairing the Security and Resilience Growth Partnership and the delivery of the ambitions of the National Security Strategy. His direction will be vital in strengthening the UK’s security, cyber resilience and wider growth capabilities in an increasingly complex and contested global landscape.”

And Mike Reddington, CEO of the British Security Industry Association (BSIA), said:“BSIA as a founding member of RISC are delighted to welcome Paul Lincoln to the role of Chair. His knowledge and extensive experience of national security and defence, combined with his leadership across Government, make him a perfect fit for this role. Paul will be an active driver of RISC’s key initiatives, to ensure we continue to strengthen the UK’s security and resilience sector in support of national and global challenges.”