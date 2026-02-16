Wireless intruder alarm for homes

The St Albans-based installer Amthal Group Companies is offering AirShield, the manufacturer Dahua Technology’s wireless intruder alarm system, for residential properties. This integrates intruder detection, video verification and intercom within a single platform, managed through Dahua’s DMSS mobile application.

Paul Rosenthal, Group Business Development Director at Amthal says: “AirShield aligns closely with how Amthal approaches security system design: professionally specified, technically robust and straightforward for users to manage. Our partnership with Dahua allows us to deliver a wireless solution that integrates intrusion detection, video surveillance and system control within a single platform, while maintaining the levels of reliability, resilience and long-term monitoring support our clients expect.”

The product enables users to visually verify alarms in near real time, manage arming and disarming remotely, and receive event notifications through a unified interface. That alarm sensors, cameras and access devices come into a single ecosystem, reduces complexity for home owners while maintaining installation and support standards, according to the firms.

Using Dahua’s wireless protocol, AirShield has encryption and frequency hopping to support communication between the hub and connected devices. Zone-based arming allows areas of a property to be secured independently, supporting a range of residential and mixed-use scenarios. Visual verification is supported by PIR (passive infra-red) camera sensors to provide image snapshots alongside alarm notifications, assisting users and Amthal’s remote monitoring station, EMCS, in telling apart genuine incidents from false alarms.

Alvin Qian, General Manager for Dahua Technology UK, added: “AirShield reflects Dahua’s approach to integrated security, combining AIoT technologies with practical, everyday usability. Amthal’s support for the system aligns with our focus on professional system design, compliance and long-term support, all with no ongoing subscription costs. It helps ensure AirShield is specified, installed and maintained to the highest standards.”

For installers, AirShield is supported by Dahua’s DoLynk Care platform, enabling remote system diagnostics, firmware management and health check monitoring.