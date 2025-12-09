CATEGORIES
December 2025

ARCHIVE
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025
June 2025

TOP STORIES
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Physical Security

Gate Safe OBE

by Mark Rowe

The founder of the charity Gate Safe, Richard Jackson, pictured, received his OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) from Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal.

Jackson, who started the charity in 2010, was awarded the honour in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours, in recognition of his services relating to the “Improvement of Safety of Automated Gates”. The investiture took place at St James’s Palace, London. Princess Anne officially acknowledged Jackson’s work and bestowing a physical medal (insignia) and Warrant of Appointment (signed by His Majesty The King) to commemorate the prestigious accolade.

Jackson was accompanied by his wife Mandy and daughter Tammy (Gate Safe Director). He said afterwards: “When I started Gate Safe 15 years ago, I had no idea that it would lead to being awarded a royal honour, I simply wanted to do the right thing for those whose lives had been unequivocally changed by the disastrous consequence of an unsafe gate and to take steps to try and avoid any further accidents. We continue to work to raise awareness amongst all those involved in the automated gate supply chain, whilst also providing IOSH approved automated gate (and barrier) training which has resulted in the creation of a register of specifically trained installers. I am humbled to be recognised for this award which provides gratifying recognition of the trailblazing work that we as a team have undertaken. Gate Safe will continue in its mission to make gates safer – and in the process to play a part in helping to save lives.”

 

About Gate Safe

It promotes awareness of the protocol required to deliver a safe automated gate or barrier, delivers IOSH-approved Gate Safe training, and runs the Gate Safe Register of approved Gate Safe installers. Visit https://www.gate-safe.org/.

