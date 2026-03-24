March Networks and VIVOTEK merger

The Canadian video surveillance manufacturer March Networks and VIVOTEK, the Taiwanese IP cameras and cloud video product manufacturer, have announced the merger of VIVOTEK’s branded business (OBM) with March Networks.

The two companies point to their complementary products in video management, AI-powered analytics, cameras, and cloud services. The combined business will be led by Peter Strom, President and CEO of March Networks. He said: “This integration is about driving greater scale and accelerating long-term growth. By bringing together two market leaders with highly complementary strengths, we are expanding our capabilities and creating new opportunities to deliver more value to our customers and partners. March Networks’ leadership in enterprise video management, analytics, and business intelligence combines with VIVOTEK’s camera innovation, AI capabilities, and direct-to-cloud video technologies to deliver a more powerful, end-to-end portfolio. Together, we are better positioned to help our partners grow and enable their customers to operate more securely and efficiently.”

VIVOTEK’s manufacturing (ODM) business will continue to operate independently, while its branded business (OBM) combines with March Networks. The two companies point to their combined operations across six continents and more than 70 countries, with expected annual revenue of over $200m; more than 300 engineers in R&D across four centres in Ottawa, Taipei, Poland, and Italy; and more than 1,100 certified channel partners worldwide.

Net Payne, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at March Networks, said: “This is a seamless transition for our customers and partners. They will continue working with the same teams they know and trust, while benefiting from greater scale, more choice, and broader global coverage. Whether you’re an existing technology partner, part of our channel ecosystem, or an end customer using our products, we remain committed to delivering the value you have come to expect from each company.”

The combination will take effect after Delta Electronics’ purchase of the remaining VIVOTEK shares it does not already own, which is expected to be completed in mid-April. Both firms are exhibiting on separate booths during ISC West 2026, the exhibition in Las Vegas from March 25 to 27.