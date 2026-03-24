March Networks and VIVOTEK merger

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

April 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
March 2026
February 2026
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Tuesday, March 24, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Resident Engineer – Key sites M4 only / Reading, UK
Installation Engineer / Cambridgeshire
Field Service Technician – Warner Robins, GA / Warner Robins, GA
Installation Manager / West Midlands, United Kingdom
Commissioning Engineer / Oxfordshire
Embedded Engineer (Genetec) / London, UK
Draughtsperson/ Project Coordinator / Hartlepool
Cabling Installation Engineer / England
Security Manager / UK - City of London
Embedded Security Systems Engineer / Ireland
Post a Job Ad
IP Products

March Networks and VIVOTEK merger

by Mark Rowe

The Canadian video surveillance manufacturer March Networks and VIVOTEK, the Taiwanese IP cameras and cloud video product manufacturer, have announced the merger of VIVOTEK’s branded business (OBM) with March Networks.

The two companies point to their complementary products in video management, AI-powered analytics, cameras, and cloud services. The combined business will be led by Peter Strom, President and CEO of March Networks. He said: “This integration is about driving greater scale and accelerating long-term growth. By bringing together two market leaders with highly complementary strengths, we are expanding our capabilities and creating new opportunities to deliver more value to our customers and partners. March Networks’ leadership in enterprise video management, analytics, and business intelligence combines with VIVOTEK’s camera innovation, AI capabilities, and direct-to-cloud video technologies to deliver a more powerful, end-to-end portfolio. Together, we are better positioned to help our partners grow and enable their customers to operate more securely and efficiently.”

VIVOTEK’s manufacturing (ODM) business will continue to operate independently, while its branded business (OBM) combines with March Networks. The two companies point to their combined operations across six continents and more than 70 countries, with expected annual revenue of over $200m; more than 300 engineers in R&D across four centres in Ottawa, Taipei, Poland, and Italy; and more than 1,100 certified channel partners worldwide.

Net Payne, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at March Networks, said: “This is a seamless transition for our customers and partners. They will continue working with the same teams they know and trust, while benefiting from greater scale, more choice, and broader global coverage. Whether you’re an existing technology partner, part of our channel ecosystem, or an end customer using our products, we remain committed to delivering the value you have come to expect from each company.”

The combination will take effect after Delta Electronics’ purchase of the remaining VIVOTEK shares it does not already own, which is expected to be completed in mid-April. Both firms are exhibiting on separate booths during ISC West 2026, the exhibition in Las Vegas from March 25 to 27.

Related News

  • IP Products

    AI network camera

    by Mark Rowe

    New from Vivotek is its AI entry-tier 9383-Series network camera, which allows use of AI video analytics services, for recognising attributes of…

  • IP Products

    Axis system-on-chip (SoC)

    by Mark Rowe

    The network video product manufacturer Axis Communications has announced the ninth generation of its system-on-chip (SoC). ARTPEC-9 offers, the Swedish firm says,…

  • IP Products

    Axis appointments

    by Mark Rowe

    Axis Communications, the network video surveillance product manufacturer, has announced several new appointments that coincide with a restructuring, bringing together key regions…

Close