Euros hostile vehicle mitigation

During the Euro 2024 European Football Championships in Germany, won on Sunday when Spain beat England 2-1, mobile vehicle blockers were in use at venues across the host country Germany. The product manufacturer Hörmann says that their Oktablock, pictured, was developed in response to vehicle related terrorist attacks and provides local government and event organisers with a way to protect public spaces and events.

A total of 560 OktaBlock plus ten OktaMovers were the single largest order received by Hörmann, as deployed in the capital Berlin, that hosted the opening match and final; and at venues in Frankfurt and Stuttgart. Installed at the main football stadiums with public viewing areas and fan zones, OktaBlock provided pedestrian access; and for emergency vehicles if required.

Designed to replace temporary concrete barriers, the makers say that the OktaBlock comes without the costs normally associated with fixed security bollards or blockers. A single OktaBlock can stop a 7.5 tonne truck travelling at speeds of 50 kilometres per hour and is certified according to the international crash standards PAS68 / IWA 14-1. For the UK, OktaBlock also holds the official CPNI (now the National Protective Security Authority, NPSA) Vehicle Attack Delay Standard (VADs) rating when used in specific configurations.

Certified as a single module, OktaBlock’s exterior can be customised to feature bespoke information. The makers add that the block can be arranged individually, in rows or offset, and can be used where fastening into the subsurface is not possible. Due to its axisymmetric geometry, the block has no predefined impact side which means the angle of the collision is inconsequential making it equally suitable for a variety of situations from narrow streets and cycle paths to large pedestrian areas, according to the firm.

The product can be moved using a forklift truck or with the OktaMover manual handling device. Its tamper-proof and non-flammable construction also means there is no need for physical guarding before, during and after the event, the makers add. Oktablock is available in the UK from FBS Hörmann either to purchase or to hire by agreement; and was used in summer 2023 in Edinburgh city centre, to cover the annual Fringe festival.

About the firm

The German company makes garage doors, operators, entrance and internal doors, and steel frames and steel doors. Visit https://www.hormann.co.uk/.