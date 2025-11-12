CATEGORIES
Fire

Fire detection and monitoring for waste management site

by Mark Rowe

The waste treatment company Augean has had a wireless, addressable multi-panel fire alarm fitted at its Kirkby site, giving local and remote monitoring. Comelit-PAC’s LogiFire product was installed and commissioned by Centurion Fire & Security.

The manufacturer and Huddersfield-based installer designed the system to meet the highest category of fire protection under BS 5839-1:2017. The wireless product enabled a faster installation with minimal disruption, while still ensuring reliability and offering scalability for site development, the firms say.

Emma Smith, Site Manager at Augean said: “Great service from Centurion, the installation guys always worked efficiently and professionally. We’re pleased with the Comelit-PAC products installed and would be happy to recommend, especially the wireless aspect that have made a real difference in our fire safety set-up.”

Thermal CCTV cameras were positioned across external areas, to give perimeter security with fire risk detection. External manual call points and sounder VADs were installed to give emergency alerts.

 

Centralised platform

Both systems were integrated into a centralised platform, so Augean could manage the product at any time, from any location, with visibility across its operations. This dual protection has meant streamlined management processes besides site safety, the manufacturer adds.

George Antemes, Key Account Manager at Centurion Fire & Security, said: Working on this project was a great opportunity to demonstrate the efficiency and quality of our team. By adopting Comelit-PAC’s multi-panel wireless solution, we were able to complete the works quickly and seamlessly, maintaining full operations throughout. The system’s flexibility and ease of installation across the site helped us deliver a high-standard, fully compliant fire safety solution with minimal disruption.”

And Mandy Bowden, Fire Manager at Comelit-PAC, added: Waste management sites present demanding fire risks, and achieving L1 compliance was essential for Augean. By combining our fire detection system with integrated thermal CCTV monitoring, we’ve delivered a reliable and scalable solution that ensures complete visibility and futureproof protection across the facility.”

Related News

  • Fire

    Manager of product management

    by Mark Rowe

    Fire detection product and fire panel manufacturer Kentec Electronics has appointed Gaurav Arora as General Manager, Product Management and Technical Support. Managing…

  • Fire

    Fire Resilience Excellence Awards

    by Mark Rowe

    Nominations for the inaugural Fire Resilience Excellence Awards (FREAs) close at midnight on Tuesday, January 14. As part of the OSPAs (Outstanding…

  • Fire

    Camera for fire safety

    by Mark Rowe

    New from Bosch Building Technologies is the Aviotec 8000i IR camera, for fire safety. This new version of its video-based fire detection…

